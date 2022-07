WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. -- A home was struck by lightning Monday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey.A stormy start to the workweek brought torrential rain and lightning strikes across the region, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reported. Homeowners Brian and Melanie Sumper seemed to have the worst of it so far. Their home in Woodcliff Lake took a direct hit from a bolt of lightning carrying 300 million volts of electricity. Live Updates: Red Alert Day as thunderstorms threaten flash flooding and damaging windsThe Sumpers said lighting flashed and thunder roared starting at around 8:30 a.m. The couple consoled their toddler during the storm. "Telling...

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO