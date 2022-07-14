ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

It’s Officially Claw Clip Summer

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOUZv_0gfjH7r800
Emi Jay's Mariposa Clip in Lilac Sunset. Courtesy

If you’re seeing claw clips everywhere, it’s because they are.

As we reach the thick of summer, it seems women and girls have traded in the regular elastic hair tie for freshly fashionable claw clips. Now, the clips commonly seen are brightly colored, bejeweled and, at times, shaped into popular motifs, such as butterflies or flowers.

Though popular retailers including Madewell and Urban Outfitters have upped their claw clip and hair accessories collections in the last year, it’s two indie brands that perhaps stand out the most in the category — Emi Jay and Chunks.

The Los Angeles-based Emi Jay, founded by Julianne Goldmark, has become one of the most popular brands for a wide assortment of hair clips and accessories. Its products feature vibrant hues, prints, adornments and fun shapes. One of her best-selling products, The Big Effing Clip, has been produced in colors like neon green, pink and blue, and seen on celebrities Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1CUa_0gfjH7r800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrQuy_0gfjH7r800

“With Emi Jay, we come up with so many unique shapes, colors and collections that girls just really love to collect them. I’d say 80 percent of our customers always come back,” Goldmark told WWD. “As summer comes around, our products have always been perfect for it since they’re super colorful and summery. The claw clip is just a cuter, easier way to keep your hair up.”

The strong resurgence of the claw clips can also be largely attributed to the comeback of style trends from the ‘90s and early Aughts, with many consumers longing to relive that nostalgic time period through fashion, according to Goldmark and Chunks founder Tiffany Ju.

“We kind of forgot about clips for a long time,” Ju told WWD. “They were big in the ’90s, but then they kind of were relegated to the drugstore — you know, the ugly brown ones at the drugstore — so people just forgot about them. Then I think people remembered this is a part of our body that we could accessorize again, so people are now going nuts for it.”

Though Chunks had always been known for their now-signature black-and-white checkered clip, the Seattle-based brand received meteoric worldwide fame almost overnight after Jisoo of Blackpink mentioned she always carries a Chunks claw clip in a “What’s in My Bag” video for Vogue Korea. In particular, the K-pop star loves the Checker Claw and confessed to owning virtually every colorway.

After the Vogue feature, orders for Chunks from South Korea increased by 3,000 percent. “It was crazy,” Ju said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dDLm_0gfjH7r800
Jisoo of Blackpink holding her Chunks clip for a ‘What’s in My Bag’ for Vogue Korea. Vogue Korea/YouTube

According to a report by Google, searches for “flower claw clips” in the U.S. have tripled in the last year, with searches for “flat claw clips” increasing by more than 850 percent. Queries for claw clips in general reached a record high in the U.S. for the month of June.

At this point, both Emi Jay and Chunks’ distinguishable claw clips are serving as conversation-starters for people in New York City and Los Angeles, who instantly recognize the designs.

“My friends in New York City mentioned on their walk to work every day, they see girls wearing an Emi Jay clip and they always know it’s ours,” Goldmark said. “I feel like it’s a really cool connecting moment. It’s so amazing to see a brand bring people together in the simplest of ways.”

Ju agreed, saying she’s heard stories from her customers exchanging stories and connecting with others because they own a clip from her brand.

“I’ve gotten so many personal stories from our customers of these bonding moments they have in an elevator with a stranger over their Chunks,” she said. “I just love it. It’s the best thing I could hear from a customer.”

According to Google, “flower claw clip” and “butterfly claw clip” both take the top two rankings for most-searched styles, both of which are now signature to Emi Jay’s collections. Meanwhile, “checkered claw clip” rounds out the top five — that pattern is strongly associated with Chunks.

Aside from their obvious hair-based uses, claw clips are also being clipped on to handbang handles or straps as an accessory — a trend Goldmark said she has noticed.

“We realized women really want a fashionable way to put up their hair that is effortless. So many girls clip them to their purses when they go out at night, and it’s like your companion that can hold your hair back at any moment of the day,” she said. “It’s just like one of those things that you can have on you at all times.”

As ‘90s and Y2K trends continue to influence contemporary street and celebrity style, it seems like the demand for claw clips is not slowing down any time soon.

“As long as there will be cute hair clips, I think claw clips are here to stay,” Ju said. “I definitely want to stay super creative with our ideas. A lot of people have been like, ‘It seems like a trend that’s going to kind of come and go,’ but I think it just depends if the designers keep making cute stuff.”

Goldmark concurred, saying, “When people get in the habit of using something they’re really comfortable with and doesn’t dump their hair, I can’t imagine a world in which they’re not going to want that product. But it’s up to us to continue creating unique hair accessories, whether it is claw clips or other ways of keeping your hair up and out of your face or accessorizing your outfit.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lizzo Spotlights Her Yitty Shapewear Line in Blue Bralette and Biker Shorts for ‘Today’ Show Concert Supporting New ‘Special’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo made a splash for her appearance on the “Today” show. On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer performed on the popular talk show’s Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City. She wore a metallic blue outfit that featured chains, cone bra detailing on the bustier and metal studs.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Travis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere During the show, she later changed into a two-piece royal blue set from her shapewear line, Yitty. She wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Kendall Jenner
UPI News

Steve Martin releases 'Angel in Flip Flops' music video

July 18 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin released an animated music video Monday for the song, "Angel in Flip Flops." The song appears in Martin's Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building. His fictional character, Charles-Haden Savage, is supposed to be a washed-up actor, best known for...
MUSIC
WWD

Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Is Determined

Click here to read the full article. Following an investigation by the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner, the manner of Ivana Trump’s death has been deemed an accident. In a message from NYC’s OCME, the cause of death for Trump was “blunt impact injuries of torso.” Following the determination, the OCME declined any further comment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Obituary: Jessica McClintock Trump, 73, died Thursday in her New York City apartment. She was the first wife of former President Donald Trump, having married him in 1977. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ivana Trump, Media Personality and First Wife of Donald Trump, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73. On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the Czech-born television personality and businesswoman had died from cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Red Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere Trump gained wide recognition worldwide after she wed businessman, real estate mogul and former president Donald Trump in 1977. The two share three children together, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Their relationship was covered extensively...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clipped#Flowers#Kate Middleton
WWD

Gucci Masters Festival Vibes at Hamptons Summer Party

HAMPTONS — As well as a brain for business, Gucci chief executive officer and president Marco Bizzarri has moves. Clad in a crisp-white and no doubt Gucci-tailored suit, paired with thick-framed black glasses, the tall Italian businessman could not be missed enjoying the dance floor at the brand’s second annual summer festival in East Hampton, N.Y., over the weekend, where he was joined by fashion icon Bethann Hardison and serenaded by DJ and producer Mark Ronson.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
WWD

Harry Styles Is a Walking Gucci Billboard in Pajamas in ‘Late Night Talking’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles has released yet another fashion-forward music video. This week, the Grammy-winning singer dropped a video for his hit song “Late Night Talking” from his new third studio album “Harry’s House.” The clip shows him bed-hopping from one location to another, noticeably wearing Gucci pajamas in some of the scenes, which includes a moving train, a theater stage and the streets of London.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Travis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere According to an Instagram account for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada for Calvin Harris’ Colorful ‘Stay With Me’ Music Video

Pharrell Williams has looked to Prada for his latest music video appearance. On Friday, Calvin Harris’ anticipated new single “Stay With Me” was released, along with an accompanying music video that features all of its singers, including Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Halsey, singing and dancing against a kaleidoscopic backdrop of colorful hues and boogie-themed settings inspired by Southern California.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
IndieWire

Why ‘Mexican Spitfire’ Lupe Velez Is Overdue for a Major Hollywood Reconsideration

By the time she was 21, actress Lupe Velez had worked with nearly all the top directors of the silent era, including D.W. Griffith (“Lady of the Pavements”), Lon Chaney (“Where East Is East”), and Cecil B. DeMille (“The Squaw Man”). Her first big break came from the King of Hollywood himself, Douglas Fairbanks, in 1927’s “The Gaucho.” She was star of an eight-film series at RKO Studios.
MOVIES
WWD

Aureta Joins L.A. Fine Jewelry Brand as Creative Director

Click here to read the full article. Social media influencer and brand consultant Aureta Thomollari, known for her Peggy Guggenheim-like personal style and artful Instagram feed, has been named creative director of the Los Angeles-based fine jewelry label Huckleberry. She will be bringing her over-the-topness to the business founded in 2013 by Jason Hoehn, who has collaborated with Nick Fouquet and whose eccentric, seven-figure designs have been worn by Rihanna, Kate Winslet, Pharrell Williams and more.More from WWDHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyCouture Jewelry Preview: Dripping JewelsGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS] Thomollari discovered Huckleberry five years...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dua Lipa Fetes Puma Drop 2 at Bistrotheque in London

Pop cultural sensation Dua Lipa last Friday threw a dinner party with Puma at East London’s Bistrotheque, with bouillabaisse on the menu and Lipa and her tour dancers having a good time on the dance floor while ice cream sandwiches and affogato were being served as bite-size desserts. Making...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Alexander Wang’s New Offices to Be Designed to Attract Employees Back to Work

Click here to read the full article. Alexander Wang’s return to the New York fashion scene is about to become considerably more noticeable. The designer has secured a 15-year lease for 46,000 square feet at the Fulton Market Building in Lower Manhattan. The company will be using the location for its global headquarters and showroom,. The property also includes a 5,000-square-foot patio overlooking the Seaport and the East River with views of the Brooklyn Bridge.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW Construction is expected to get underway as soon as possible on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ana de Armas Suits Up in Menswear-inspired Louis Vuitton Outfit for ‘The Gray Man’ Berlin Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Ana de Armas is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments for her newest movie, “The Gray Man.” On Monday, the actress wore a custom navy three-piece suit and silver strappy sandals by Louis Vuitton to attend the premiere of her Netflix film in Berlin at the Zoo Palast. She wore her hair up in a ponytail with strands of her framing her face and her eye makeup simple with a bold, red lip.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in BerlinRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Media Moves 2022: Nandi Howard Returns to Essence as Content Director

Nandi Howard, the erstwhile style editor of Essence, is returning to the magazine as content director, leading the magazine’s print issue and digital verticals. Howard, who hails from Houston, left Essence in 2019 to become editor in chief of Houstonia magazine, one of the lifestyle titles published by SagaCity Media, Inc. At Essence, she’ll work closely with Corey Stokes, senior vice president creative at Essence Ventures. Howard starts Monday and will work remotely from Houston, but plans to relocate to New York City later this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Nordstrom Anniversary Candle Sale: 6 Top Candles You’ll Never Want to Stop Burning

Click here to read the full article. Who doesn’t love a good candle? The only downside is that the very best candles can be expensive. But that’s where the Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale comes in. The sale, which opens to all shoppers Friday, July 15th, has amazing candle deals on popular luxury brands. These luxury candles rarely, if ever, go on sale, especially candle collections from top brands like Diptyque, Boy Smells and Nest New York. If you’re looking for a sign to treat yourself to a Nordstrom candle purchase, this is it. There’s just something about a beautifully scented candle that...
SHOPPING
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy