There’s an old stone house that sits on Valley Road in Clifton, located at 971 Valley Road. If you blink while driving down the road, you could miss it. The Hamilton House Museum is an 18th Century homestead, often overlooked between the campus of Montclair State and the entrance ramp to Route 3. This museum strives to act as a snapshot into the past of the Hamilton family, and each room symbolizes a different era throughout the farmhouse’s 200-year-old history. Read on to find out more about the Hamilton-Van Wagoner Homestead, a Dutch farmhouse museum in the heart of Clifton.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO