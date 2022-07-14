ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU receives bomb threat, evacuates education building: report

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida State University said it received a bomb threat from an overseas phone number and is evacuating its education building as a precaution, WCTV reports.

The university issued an alert via Twitter at 12:08 p.m., saying there was a heavy police presence around the Stone Building, and asked students to avoid the area until further notice.

The building is located on the campus’ north side, at the corner of Call Street and Stadium Drive.

Campus police have not been able to identify the caller, but said their number was from overseas.

Further information was not immediately available.

