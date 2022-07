SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than a month, a man with a history of violence will be sentenced for killing a 90-year-old Wessington Springs woman. Court documents say 39-year-old Mitch Caffee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and domestic abuse. He forced his way into Lorraine Redmann’s home...

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO