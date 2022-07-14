ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Affordable Meal Prep with Clean Eatz

By Sponsored Content
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many people have jumped on the clean eating train only to realize it’s...

www.wavy.com

WAVY News 10

Gator found in Chesapeake swimming pool

A gator that disappeared from a local traveling zoo in Chesapeake several weeks ago was found chilling down the road in a swimming pool. Read more: https://bit.ly/3OigG1I.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Virginia barber reflects on more than 60 years of haircuts

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — “One last time,” said Hubert Davenport as he wrapped a barber cape around a customer’s shoulders before grabbing his scissors and shears. “One last time,” Rand Baker, the customer, echoed with a twinge of sorrow. A half-dozen customers trickled into Davenport’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

Chesapeake's new High Rise Bridge now open to traffic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - There's a major milestone in the I-64 widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project. The new High Rise Bridge opened to traffic starting Saturday. It's been under construction for the last couple of years and now that it's opening, the wider and taller bridge will help ease the flow of traffic. So if you're heading from Suffolk towards Virginia Beach, you'll never have to wait for a bridge opening again.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

Portsmouth DMV closing temporarily for renovation July 23

PORTSMOUTH V.a – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) will close temporarily for an interior renovation Saturday July 23, 2022. During the process of the renovation, customers have access to many alternative, convenient service options to conduct business with DMV. Renovations to the Portsmouth CSC include a new...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
point2homes.com

2609 Pinon Court, Virginia Beach, City of Virginia Beach, VA, 23456

INCREDIBLE opportunity & value! With close proximity to Beaches, Recreational Activities, Area Attractions, & highly regarded Schools, Lago Mar has been a sought after Neighborhood for Decades! On OVER 1/2 Acre, enjoy the space, comfort, luxury, & the "EXTRAS, " you deserve! Your 1st Floor is READY for entertaining with Friends & Family & includes a tremendous Entertainment Room with a Cherry Finished Bar! Retire to the 2nd Floor with an office, spacious bedrooms, & a Primary like no other! THIS Primary hosts an additional 12x23 BONUS room & an exquisite en-suite! Carry the good times to your backyard oasis that boasts a gorgeous salt water pool, Pool-Side Gazebo, (2) Decks, & an additional detached (2) Story, (2) Car Garage that may also serve as your pool house OR workshop. More recent updates include the roof (2014), Dual zone HVAC (2020) & Water Heater (2017). There is so much to MORE share! Contact me today for ALL the details! You're going to LOVE it here...Welcome Home!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
ourcommunitynow.com

Virginia Dream Homes: An Oceanfront Virginia Beach Mansion for $12M

Wake up to an incredible sunrise view every day in this week's featured listing. Location, location, location! 7300 Ocean Front Avenue in Virginia Beach is a 7-bedroom, 8-bath beach lover's dream come true. This contemporary home was built in 1960 and has been fully updated to combine form and function on a truly enviable plot of land.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Take Care of Your Feet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re on your feet all day or dealing with injury or overuse, tired or achy feet can slow you down even before you get going. The Good Feet Store can help. The Good Feet Store is in Newport News at Jefferson Marketplace. Call...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

