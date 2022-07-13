Dorothy Rolls Out Stamp Albums: Hip-Hop Poster Featuring Decades Of Classics

Dr Loosen Ürziger Würzgarten Riesling Kabinett, Mosel Germany 2020 (£15.99, Waitrose) There’s a temptation to mock attempts made by wine retailers and writers to make a thing out of matching wine with music. What, other than demonstrating your superior taste in not one but two fields, is the point? It’s not like finding a wine to go with food, where, even if you’re sceptical of the extent to which it makes a difference to your meal, you might at least accept that both elements are working in the same sensory space. Academic research in the field by Professor Charles Spence of Oxford University, suggests the music-wine match is far more than a whimsical idea, however. According to Spence, a wine such as Loosen’s Mosel Riesling will taste more or less spicy, more or less racy, and will be more or less enjoyable, depending on what you’re listening to.

