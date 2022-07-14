60-year-old Fernando Barocio Martinez dead after being hit by a train in New Iberia (New Iberia, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 60-year-old Fernando Barocio Martinez as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a train on Tuesday in New Iberia. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. between Bank Avenue and Ann Street [...]

