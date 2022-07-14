ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

City of Austin asks for trash, recycling carts to be out earlier to help drivers beat the heat

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcKGS_0gfjEH8Q00
Photo credit City of Austin

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- As Austin continues to bake under record-breaking temperatures, Austin Resource Recovery officials are asking residents to help their crews out by putting trash and recycling carts at the curb earlier.

Customers should now have their carts at the curb by 5:30 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, which will allow sanitation crews to begin collection one hour earlier - avoiding the heat of the afternoon.

“Actions like this allow ARR to continue to provide a safe working environment for its employees while delivering award-winning service to its more than 200,000 customers,” said Director Ken Snipes in a city press release. "We thank our operators for their hard work and our customers for making this necessary adjustment to protect our employees.”

The city says it's also increasing the number of mandatory daily stand downs that each driver must take, from two to four. Drivers must stand down at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. if they're still performing collections.

The changes will remain in effect through the end of the summer, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 1370

Gas Watch: Pump prices continue to fall across Austin, Central Texas

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin-area drivers are continuing to see some relief at the gas pump, according to the latest data from AAA Texas' Weekend Gas Watch. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Austin metro is $4.15 a gallon, down 21 cents from last week's $4.36. Just a month ago, drivers were paying $4.70 a gallon, which is the all-time record for the Austin metro.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Talk Radio 1370

Austin Police investigating northside homicide Saturday morning

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin Police are investigating a homicide scene on the city's north side Saturday morning. Police say it happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of North Lamar Boulevard, just north of Rundberg Lane, in a tent community located in a field behind a hotel. A caller reported two people fighting, with one of the people shooting and killing a man in his 30s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Austin Resource Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
492
Followers
380
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy