Man charged following downtown Norwich shooting that left two injured

NORWICH – An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting two individuals near the downtown Norwich rotary on Thursday, a brazen act of violence that prompted a large police response at several locations in the city.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Norwich police officers and detectives were dispatched to the area of Main and Franklin streets for a report of multiple shots fired. Police said they later determined a suspect, identified as Jamel Pires, of 46 N. Cliff St., fled the scene with a firearm.

Pires was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a pistol without a permit and criminal use of a firearm.

Pires was being held on a $750,000 bond pending his scheduled arraignment Friday at Norwich Superior Court.

Police said the shooting was preceded by a fight and the two gunshot victims – stopped in a vehicle on Washington Street - were transported to The William W. Backus Hospital and later released.

The traffic rotary at Franklin Square was roped off by ribbons of police tape for much of the afternoon as detectives waked past several evidence markers in front of the Sunrise Chinese Restaurant.

At noon, less than a mile away from the shooting scene, a large group of local and state police , some holding what appeared to be rifles, massed at the intersection of Oak and Division streets near a man seated and hand-cuffed on a curb where ambulance and fire trucks were parked.

Several nearby businesses told employees to shelter in place after hearing shots ring out and Norwich Superior Court enacted lock-down procedures for more than an hour. As court visitors exited the building at approximately 1 p.m., a loud argument broke out between two groups, prompting yet another heavy police response to the area.

Police are still seeking to question the driver of an Enterprise rental vehicle with a smashed driver’s side window that fled the shooting scene. The vehicle is described as a black 2021 Nissan Rouge with a Connecticut registration plate BC98410.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Cannata at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3138 or to call the Norwich Police Department Tip Line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.

