The Friendship Firehouse Festival is back next month in Old Town

By James Cullum
alxnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music, antique fire engines, craft booths and more will be on-hand on Saturday, August 6, at the annual Friendship Firehouse Festival in Old Town. The free event will...

www.alxnow.com

alxnow.com

Morning Notes

New Compost Station Opens — “On Sunday, July 17, the Old Town North Sunday Farmers Market officially opened its Compost Cab compost station. The new compost station will be a permanent fixture at this year-round market, every Sunday from 10am-2pm.” [Zebra]. City Ranks as One of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
audubonva.org

Free trees for communities

As community associations around Northern Virginia ramp up their native tree planting efforts, they are looking around to find ways to make it affordable. Burke Centre resident Craig Willett has solved that problem for his neighbors: all they have to do is fill out a simple form to get a free tree. A member of Burke Centre Conservancy’s volunteer Open Space Committee, Craig has organized a system both for private property and for common land. On private land, residents pick up seedlings from Craig’s house and plant them themselves. On common land, the Trustees of the various clusters put in a request, and Craig and his colleagues will install trees or shrubs either to replace ones that have died or to reforest open areas. You can see him pictured here with fellow volunteer Mike Hathaway, in red.
BURKE, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna Council likely to take steeple off former church

Church steeples add interest and variety to Vienna’s skyline, but the one at the former Faith Baptist Church likely will be coming down. The Vienna Town Council at its Aug. 29 meeting will consider a proposal to remove the spire at the former church. The town in August 2020...
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

DC Black Restaurant Week features spots to add to your list

WASHINGTON — A national group that goes by the name Black Restaurant Week is serving local foodies a list of Black-owned restaurants to support in the coming weeks. The 14-day campaign, starting on July 18, is meant to serve the local culinary industry and spotlight diverse creators with a talent for whipping up deliciousness.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Bonaventure breaks ground on senior apartment complex near Braddock Metro

Developer Bonaventure broke ground last week on a six-story senior housing project just a few blocks away from the Braddock Road Metro station. The project at 1112 First Street was formerly known as Aspire Alexandria, and was approved by the City in February 2020. It includes 133 one- and two-bedroom units, a 4,500-square-foot restaurant, underground parking and other “resort-style” amenities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Virginia Wine Tasting Shop opens in downtown Leesburg

A new wine shop has opened in downtown Leesburg featuring a curated selection of wines from around Loudoun County and greater Virginia. The Virginia Wine Tasting Shop is the brainchild of the folks at October One Vineyard, located in Bluemont. O1V, as the shingle sign out front reads, doesn’t have...
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Giant in Orchard Center Sets Opening Date; Calverton Shopping Center Location To Close Permanently the Day Before

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store has announced that it will open on Friday, August 5th at 6am. Nearby location at 11701 Beltsville Drive in the Calverton Shopping Center (located in Prince George’s County) will be closing permanently at midnight on Thursday, August 4th.
CALVERTON, MD
Inside Nova

Manassas staff reviewing plans for 36-unit town house project

A big Northern Virginia developer is looking to make its first entree into Manassas. McLean-based Elm Street Development, which has dozens of residential and mixed-use properties around the region, is seeking approval to build 36 new townhome units on two acres just south of the Virginia Railway Express Station, adjacent to the 24-unit Manassas Arms apartment complex at 8812 Wesley Ave.
MANASSAS, VA
visitdelray.com

Sow Some Seeds: A Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Matthew Gillette

The Del Ray community will host a weekend-long celebration July 16-17 honoring neighbor, community leader, and Del Ray Business Association board member Matthew Gillette, who died in October 2021 at age 39. The activities planned reflect Gillette's deep service to the Alexandria community, particularly in the Arlandria-Chirilagua neighborhood; plus fundraisers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Cat Cafes Grow in Popularity in Northern Virginia

Let’s face it: nowadays, if a business features some sort of furry-faced, wide-eyed critter as part of its brand, heads will most likely turn and money will most likely be spent. A prime example of this is the current popularity of cat cafes. According to meowaround.com, there are currently...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Video: One Last Look Inside Landmark Mall

If you grew up in Alexandria shopping at Landmark Mall, this may make you sad. But it's also fascinating. YouTube content creators "The Proper People," who travel the world sneaking into old or historic abandoned structures, traveled to Alexandria in early May just days before demolition began on Landmark Mall. The nearly 38-minute video, below, includes footage of Macy's, Sears, the food court, the mall's security office and more.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Enjoy a Nostalgic Outing in Northern Virginia

From retro arcade games to vintage car shows, enjoy a blast from the past when you head to these nostalgic destinations. Maybe you feel like you were born in the wrong generation, or maybe your back goes out more than you do now, but you want to revisit your glory days — what better way to do that than through a journey of Northern Virginia businesses? These restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues are making what’s old new again. Whether you want to watch, play, shop, or eat, these retro spots across NoVA have you covered as you discover some new-to-you, old-school activities or revisit your childhood favorites.
VIRGINIA STATE
Falls Church News-Press

Paws for a Purpose: Animals Helping Humans

It’s safe to say that humans have done a lot to make sure their furry friends get the care they need. Whether it’s making sure they are in a healthy home or taking a trip to the vet, owners are almost always willing to put their pets’ needs in front of their own. However, this role can be taken on by the animals themselves when it comes to making sure their human is receiving care as well.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Warrenton, VA USA

I was on a field trip today with my summer camp at the Warrenton Community Center in Warrenton VA and I found this quilted heart tied to a tree branch over by the front picnic tables! I took it down and brought it home to show my family 🙂 It’s beautiful and I feel very blessed to have found it!
WARRENTON, VA

