ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Spirit in My Apartment Has Been Trying to Tell Me Something

By Chantel
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you someone that takes everything as a sign? I did not think that I was, however, my apartment in Maine is starting to make me think otherwise. Not necessarily that there is something that I need to do, but more so that there is something that is needed to be...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

This Couple Converted a School Bus Into Their First Home

Tatum Meyer and Ben Sweeton became a couple at 16 and knew they would be taking life’s journey together. They also knew they needed to find a way to take that ride on a budget. So they found a skoolie and made it their first home together. Origin Story:...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Apartment Therapy

I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
The Guardian

Country diary: My dad and I, watching a hoopoe, finally

A stranger in the horse paddocks takes me back to my childhood. I’m 10 and Dad has just returned from a business trip to India. He shows me a photograph he’s taken of the most implausible bird. It has a breast the colour of pale sand, wings that look like they belong to a flying zebra and a flamboyant crest that’s tipped with black. I am awestruck by the beauty of this fantastical beast.
ANIMALS
Tracey Folly

Woman pretends to go to church bingo so she can gamble all night at the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother lied to my father about going to church bingo, and he never found out. She always pretended she was going to bingo, but she would actually go with me to the casino. It was our little secret, and I never told him. I would have been in trouble with both of them. Besides, I enjoyed gambling at the casino, too.
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy