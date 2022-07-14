Police warn residents to take precautions in light of recent larcenies

(CBS DETROIT) – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Harper Woods man in a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit. Krisshawn Davon Tolbert, 24, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm, after fatally shooting Phillip Porter Jr., 38, of Detroit. On June 26, at about 3:47 a.m., Detroit police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 19390 block of Klinger Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found Porter outside of the home, unresponsive, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene when medics arrived. According to officials, allegedly Tolbert and Porter were in an argument, when Tolbert produced a gun and fired it at Porter multiple times. DPD arrested the defendant on July 12. Tolbert was arraigned on July 15 and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond, and was ordered to wear a GPS tether. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 1 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

