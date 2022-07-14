ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Police warn residents to take precautions in light of recent larcenies

By K. Michelle Moran
candgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROSSE POINTES — People enjoying outdoor activities and backyard barbecues aren’t the only ones who love summer. For crooks, the warm weather spells a prime time to steal valuables. After a recent series of larcenies from vehicles and garages — most of which were unlocked at the...

www.candgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

MSP: 5 arrested after armed males walk into Flint business, flee from officers

FLINT, MI – Five people were arrested Saturday night after police say four of them reportedly entered a business armed with rifles and then fled from officers. Michigan State Police troopers say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, they received reports that four males armed with rifles entered a business at the corner of Millar Road and Knight Avenue, where a liquor store is located.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Hearing Adjourned For Man Charged In Parking Lot Robbery

A hearing for a man charged in a parking lot robbery at a local grocery store has been pushed out to September. 21-year-old Thomas More Grayson of South Lyon is facing various charges that include assault with intent to rob while armed, assault with intent to rob while un-armed, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and three felony firearm counts for a pneumatic gun.
SOUTH LYON, MI
13abc.com

TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were arrested after police broke up a huge party for reports of disorderly conduct over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to reports of people fighting at a loud party near Shadowlawn Dr. and Foraker Ave. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Crime & Safety
Grosse Pointe, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Truck, trailer full of $35K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Warren father and son business

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A father and son who own a lawn care business had a truck and their trailer full of $35,000 worth of equipment stolen. "We service over 100 customers, and this morning we got up to go to work and there was no truck trailer or equipment to service them," Ken Edwards said. "I was so stunned I actually looked around the yard to see if one of us misplaced it maybe I was just not seeing it."
WARREN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
abc12.com

Police & troopers investigate deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT (WJRT) - Police and troopers are investigating a deadly shooting on Flint's north side. They said a 20-year-old man died after being shot in a home on Milliken Court off East Carpenter Road at around 6:30 am Sunday. Investigators said they did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in his 30s fatally struck by car in center lane of I-94 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on I-94 in Roseville. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Roseville, where police said troopers were dispatched to the area of Eastbound I-94 near Little Mack. When troopers arrived, they located a white...
ROSEVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

Authorities arrest, arraign man accused of killing Wayne sisters in January

Law enforcers have arrested the 32-year-old man whom they suspect killed two Wayne sisters early this year. Wayne police announced the arrest of Christopher Greer in June, and Greer was arraigned July 15 in Wayne’s 29th District Court on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts involving weapons.
WAYNE, MI
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man accused of killing his grandma

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will be arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on July 28 on open murder and firearms charges. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, is charged in connection with the March 24 fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72, at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments. Desjuan Mack was reportedly living with her at the time.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Harper Woods Man Charged In Fatal Shooting On Klinger Street

(CBS DETROIT) – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Harper Woods man in a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit. Krisshawn Davon Tolbert, 24, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm, after fatally shooting Phillip Porter Jr., 38, of Detroit. On June 26, at about 3:47 a.m., Detroit police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 19390 block of Klinger Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found Porter outside of the home, unresponsive, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene when medics arrived. According to officials, allegedly Tolbert and Porter were in an argument, when Tolbert produced a gun and fired it at Porter multiple times. DPD arrested the defendant on July 12. Tolbert was arraigned on July 15 and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond, and was ordered to wear a GPS tether. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 1 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy