Literacy initiative Read901 will improve reading skills and unlock Memphis’ potential | Opinion

Sam O.Bryant

Guest Columnist

Sam O’Bryant serves as Executive Director of Literacy Mid-South, a Memphis-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing literacy resources to all ages and backgrounds.

The ability to read is the very foundation of our lives.

For the most fortunate among us, our journey as readers began in our childhood homes, where words in storybooks were lifted off the page by the voices of parents, grandparents, or other loved ones.

From there, we formed and used words of our own, especially once we started school. Even working with numbers, writing letters, making connections, and getting jobs can all be traced back to the same ability.

Literacy’s power is multifold. It is an upward bridge that connects generations and spans across and within lifetimes. Parents who read have children who read, and they themselves have better economic opportunities that are afforded to their children.

Quite literally, reading should be seen as an asset, a factor of economic viability for a city and its people. Low rates of literacy, according to research, are associated with lower earnings in working years, with women particularly affected. Arguably, full literacy is the ability to do things like navigating contracts and employment agreements, negotiating, and making informed decisions. But this begins in youth.

Literacy enriches, affords freedom, especially in young children.

Numerous studies show the years before kindergarten are when as much as 90% of a child’s brain growth occurs. The work done in these years to expand a child’s vocabulary can have a significant impact on the school and even college years that follow.

My parents, Sam and Emily, and my Aunt Jean are among the last generation of Black Americans who toiled the cotton fields of the Mississippi Delta as the children of sharecroppers. Their early educational experiences were shaped, if not limited, by the harvest schedule, meaning they didn’t attend school each year until October and had to leave in late March. By my father’s own admission, he was “always behind” in English class.

When, with sheer grit and will, all of them moved on to become educators themselves, they understood that reading and learning did not begin and end at the schoolhouse. Literacy, instead, is what allowed creativity and curiosity to take root throughout life’s continuum. For me, it is what made the library feel like a home during the summer months – with my Aunt Jean encouraging me to check out five books each time I visited.

If their stories have enduring takeaways, there are three:

Literacy cannot be contained in a particular time and space if it is to bloom in each child. Grit and will can only fuel an individual’s path through doors that are already open to them– and not only nonprofits like ours, but also inclusive and conducive public policy, are what keeps them open. The journey to literacy is personal, and approaches must be personalized, considering where a reader is coming from as much as where we hope for them to go.

Equity-based approaches to literacy, for example, use data to inform where literacy support is most needed. They go deep into a community, instead of going wide, and offer creative approaches to meet people where they are.

The unified and collaborative approach involved in Read901 is an excellent case in point, viewing the matter of literacy holistically, not only through early childhood but late youth, adult, workplace-level learning, and strategies to support English language and exceptional learners.

What makes Read901 powerful is the intentionality to collaborate and gather resources with one goal in mind. It sees reading not only for reading itself but also for the impediments that hold the experience back – precisely the reason why hearing evaluations and vision screenings are considered a key resource by the Read901 approach. Every Memphian, organization, business, and corporation has a role to play and should make literacy a personal endeavor.

The Principle that will continue to guide our organization is connection.

What does it look like when intentional connections are made between the instruction in the classroom and the activities in the community?

Who builds that bridge to ensure this connection exists and is beneficial to all who participate? How can we better connect the resources to those who need them most? Where can we create the greatest connection of services and resources? How do we insert culturally affirming literature to build a sense of belonging and effectively engage learners? And lastly, how do we engage adults – and empower them to be that supportive village?

Literacy shouldn’t be a privilege only for some. The conviction inspires and guides the work that is being done every day at Literacy Mid-South. This coalition is profoundly important to the future of Memphis because literacy is liberation. And liberation is what allows each of us and our neighbors to build the lives we dream of and deserve. I invite everyone to learn more and find a way of supporting literacy.

