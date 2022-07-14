ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in Iowa

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gfjA6eW00

A suspect in the June shooting of a Chicago police officer has been arrested in Iowa, police said.

Jabari Edwards, 28, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington, The Hawk Eye of Burlington reported.

Edwards was wanted on warrants out of Cook County, Illinois, on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Edwards fired at two officers who were trying to stop a vehicle he was driving for a minor violation on June 1, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros was shot in the head. She was released from the hospital June 6 and is recovering at home, Brown said. Her partner was not injured and drove her to the hospital.

Edwards is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center without bond and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nypressnews.com

Man killed in Roseland shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Roseland on the South Side. About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Killed, 8 Injured in Weekend Shootings Thus Far

At least two people have been killed and eight have been injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities say. In the most recent fatal shooting, a 56-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 5:17 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Ave., authorities said. The victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up, an unknown person inside produced a weapon and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 2 killed during gunfire exchange in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed during a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side. The two were in a vehicle going south about 2:40 a.m. in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a red SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, leading to shooting between occupants in both vehicles, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IA
nypressnews.com

Man found shot, killed in Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found shot and killed in the Pullman neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the victim, 44, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, in the 10400 block of South Corliss around 7:31 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene, according to...
CHICAGO, IL
WOWT

Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin was killed in a crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wis., was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Saturday. Iowa State Patrol says Hendricks was traveling west on I-80...
thelansingjournal.com

Domestic dispute leads to shots in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL (July 16, 2022) — On July 16, 2022, at a gathering at Maicach Park, a domestic dispute arose among a man, his current girlfriend, and his former girlfriend. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering, but then returned, and the man fired shots. An...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
KWQC

Illinois man sentenced for shooting state trooper

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Volodymyr Dragan, 46, was convicted earlier this year of several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. On Aug. 15, 2019, troopers served an arrest/search warrant at...
WHEELING, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-94 shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to an expressway shooting in Calumet City last month. Mark A. Hall, 25, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to an expressway shooting that occurred on the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Boulevard.
CALUMET CITY, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Family Seeks Help After Mother Of 8 Is Killed

The family of a South Side mother killed in a June shooting is pleading for justice and assistance with raising the eight kids that her death left behind. Fredrica Coleman, 36, was gunned down outside her Englewood home at 65th and South Marshfield Ave. on Father’s Day. Her cousin...
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Murder#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday on Chicago's South Side. At about 8:48 p.m., a silver-colored 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The driver of...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Two men killed in South Shore shooting

Two men were fatally shot Monday in South Shore on the South Side. About 1:40 p.m., David Clay, 25, and Charles Brown, 39, were in an alley in the 2200 block of East 70th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
fox32chicago.com

Zion Jones: Missing 12-year-old Chicago girl last seen Tuesday

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Zion Jones was last seen Tuesday, July 12, in the 4500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Police say Jones frequents the West Side of Chicago and a skate park...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

748K+
Followers
165K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy