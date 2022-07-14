Weather Permitting: Wet, cooler weekend on the horizon

The Cape Fear region will be a bit wetter — and cooler — than usual this weekend.

We're still bookended by a pair of stout high-pressure ridges, with waves of moisture sliding north between them. The result is warm, wet conditions across the region, with a greater than usual chance of showers.

That's excellent news for the ongoing drought. Last weekend's widespread rainfall dented the drought and additional showers through the weekend will help.

Of course, the mosquitoes have been celebrating the recent wet patch. Make sure to tip over any stagnant water before these fellows hatch — they're going to be hangry!

Here's the setup

Think of central North Carolina as the juicy center of a dry air sandwich. High pressure over the Atlantic and west of the mountains leaves Gulf moisture a channel north over the region. A stalled-out frontal boundary that has bogged down over the region provides a trigger for widespread showers to develop in the afternoon and early evening.

On Friday and Saturday, this front will continue to drift east across the state, triggering more showers. This isn't a washout scenario, but anywhere in the region is susceptible to showers. Severe conditions aren't likely, though a few storms could produce locally heavy downpours. Best chances for rain in Fayetteville are probably Friday and Saturday afternoon, with higher chances to the south and east.

Highs will remain a tad below mid-July averages, say upper 80s to 90. Evenings will be warm and muggy, likely staying above 75 through Monday.

Down the road

The Atlantic high is projected to strengthen, while the inland high holds in place. This leads to a traditional mid-summer pattern for the region, with highs in the low 90s, lows of about 70 and scattered afternoon showers. There's a chance a few weak impulses will roll along the edge of the ridge, which would increase rainfall chances.

At the beach

If you're driving down Saturday morning, watch out for patches of fog. Clouds will be more numerous at the beaches south and east of Fayetteville, thanks to the stalled front, and afternoon showers are more likely.

In the tropics

There's an impressive upper-level low in the west Atlantic, but nothing calling for development through the next week. This is a traditionally quiet time in the tropics, gearing up for the long-running African waves later this month and in August.

Have a great weekend!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.