Ten former Seminole Greats to be inducted into FSU Athletics Hall of Fame

Tallahassee, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will induct 11 new members on Friday, August 26, including a pair of record-setting receivers, and professional golf star Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, winner of three majors and a ranking as high as No. 1 in the world, will be inducted along with E.G. Green and Marvin “Snoop” Minnis, two of the most prolific receivers in the storied history of FSU football. They will be inducted along with tennis star Jean-Yves Aubone, soccer greats Amanda DaCosta and Toni Pressley, nine-time ACC champion swimmer Emma Dutton, baseball national player of the year James Ramsey, All-America volleyball player Jekaterina Stepnova, All-ACC basketball great Tim Pickett and Moore Stone Award winners Lawton and Beth Langford.

The induction ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the University Center Club the night before the Seminole’s opening football game against Duquesne. A limited number of tickets are available to the public for $75.00 via email at fsuhalloffame@gmail.com or by calling the FSU Varsity Club at 850-644-1123.

JEAN-YVES AUBONE

Tennis

2007-10

Jean-Yves Aubone played at the top of FSU’s lineup his entire career, manning the No. 2 singles spot his freshman season in 2007 and the No. 1 position the remainder of his career. A two-time All-American and the 2009 ACC Player of the Year, Aubone qualified for the NCAA Singles Championships in 2008, 2009 and 2010, becoming only the second Seminole to advance to the national singles tournament in three different seasons.

Aubone was a consistent presence in the national singles rankings reaching his highest ranking of eighth in the country his senior season after ranking 11th as a junior and reaching 13th his sophomore year. He also ranked in the Top 15 with two different doubles partners reaching seventh with Vahid Mirzadeh in 2010 and 12th with Clint Bowles in 2009. Aubone is one of just six FSU men to earn three-time All-ACC status.

Over his historic career, he recorded 82 singles wins which ranked eighth on FSU’s total wins list at the end of his career. His 78 doubles wins were the seventh-most in program history and still rank among the program’s 10 best performances. In 2008, he teamed with Bowles for 28 doubles victories, the third-highest single-season total in program history and the most for an FSU duo since 1985. Aubone and Bowles had 47 total wins as a doubles pair, the seventh-highest total in program history.

AMANDA DACOSTA

Soccer

2007-10

Amanda DaCosta signed with Florida State in 2006 out of Lincolndale, New York, and became one of the most successful soccer players in Florida State history.

Over her FSU career, DaCosta scored 17 goals and registered 24 assists for a total of 58 points. The midfielder helped lead the Seminoles to the National Championship game her freshman year as a starter for all 27 games. Remarkably, DaCosta and the Seminoles went on to reach the NCAA Elite Eight in each of her final three seasons.

DaCosta was a three-time All-American and four-time All-ACC selection. She was named a first-team Freshman All-American by Soccer America and a second-team All-American by SoccerBuzz in 2007. In 2008, she was named a first-team All-American by the National Soccer Coaches Association and she earned third-team honors in 2010.

DeCosta became just the second Seminole to earn a spot on both the All-ACC and All-Freshman teams in the same year after she started all 27 games in the midfield. As a sophomore in 2008, she became FSU’s third soccer player to earn first team All-American honors. In 2009, she became the second three-time All-ACC honoree in Seminole soccer history and in 2010 she became the Seminoles’ first four-time All-ACC soccer honoree.

DaCosta retired from professional soccer in the NWSL in 2017.

EMMA DUTTON

Swimming & Diving

2001-04

Emma Dutton arrived in Tallahassee in the spring of 2001 from West Yorkshire, England, and immediately had an impact on the lineup. She capped her fantastic career in 2004 by becoming the only Seminole ever named ACC Female Swimmer of the Year.

As one of the most decorated swimmers in FSU history, Dutton was a nine-time ACC Champion and 13-time medalist during her career. In 2004, she won seven events including the 50 free, 100 breast, 200 breast along with four relays, and was voted the ACC Performer of the Meet, the first FSU swimmer ever to win the honor.

Dutton was a part of six school records during her career, including two individual marks. Her 200 breast standard of 2:12.38 that was set in 2004 stood for 12 years.

As a senior, Dutton claimed All-America accolades after finishing eighth in both the 100 and 200 breast at the NCAA Championships and earned honorable mention honors on four relay teams. She was also part of the 200 free relay that earned honorable mention honors in 2003.

A three-time team Most Valuable Performer, Dutton was named All-ACC in three of her four seasons while helping the Seminoles to runner-up team finishes at the ACC Championships in 2003 and 2004. In the regular season alone, Dutton contributed to 79 first-place finishes, while leading the Noles to a 43-9 dual meet record.

E.G. GREEN

Football

1994-97

E.G. Green signed with the Seminoles out of Fort Walton Beach High School and became a four-year letterman and three-year starter while imprinting his name all over the FSU receiver records, including the school record for career receiving touchdowns.

After redshirting in 1993 as a true freshman during Florida State’s first national championship season, Green played in 45 games with 35 starts, including 34 consecutive, over his hall of fame career with the Seminoles. Over that span, he set the school record (since broken) with 29 touchdowns on 166 receptions for 2,920 yards.

Green’s 29 receiving touchdowns broke Florida State’s career record that had stood for 25 years, and the total still ranks as the second-most in program history. His 2,920 receiving yards were the second-highest career total for a Seminoleat the time and still ranked fourth when he was inducted, while his 166 receptions were third and currently rank sixth on FSU’s all-time list. He made at least one catch in 39 straight games and was a three-time All-ACC selection and second-team All-American his senior year when he caught 54 passes for 1,059 yards and 11 touchdowns. At the time, both his receiving yards and touchdown totals were fourth on FSU’s single-season lists. His sophomore season featured a career-best 60 receptions, the eighth-highest single-season total by an FSU receiver at that time, for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After his FSU career, he was a third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft and spent three seasons playing professionally.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Golf

2009-12

Brooks Koepka wasted no time in getting his Seminole career off to a strong start earning the ACC Rookie of the Year trophy in his first season at Florida State in 2008-09.

His prominent freshman season foreshadowed his hall of fame career with the Seminoles. Koepka was twice named ACC Player of the Year with the first coming following his sophomore season in 2010 and the second after his senior year in 2012. Koepka earned All-America honors that same senior season in which he posted a career-low 71.11 scoring average. In addition, he was a three-time All-ACC honoree.

Koepka spear-headed the first Seminole squad in program history to reach match play in the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament in 2010, tying for third nationally and defeating Texas Tech, 4-1, in the match play quarterfinals. In 2010, Koepka earned the first of his two ACC Player of the Year honors and was recognized as an All-American.

The native of West Palm Beach, Florida, has continued his tremendous play on the PGA TOUR. After winning the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens as well as the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, Koepka became the first pro golfer ever to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously and has been ranked No. 1 in the world.

MARVIN “SNOOP” MINNIS

Football

1997-2000

Marvin “Snoop” Minnis added to the incredible legacy of receivers at Florida State by earning Consensus All-America honors as a senior in 2000.

Minnis came to Tallahassee from Miami Northwestern High and, after redshirting as a true freshman in 1996, appeared in 41 games with 29 starts. He had 115 receptions for 2,098 yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 98-yard scoring catch against Clemson in 2000 that is the longest play in program history and tied for the longest in ACC history. His career receiving yards total ranked 11th on FSU’s all-time list and his touchdown total was 12th.

His senior season was one for the ages as he helped lead Florida State to its third consecutive BCS National Championship Game. He caught 63 passes for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn Consensus All-America recognition and become a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. His receiving yards total led the nation in 2000 and it was the second-highest single-season production in program history. He led the ACC and ranked third in the country with an average of 111.7 receiving yards per game and ranked third in the conference with his average of 5.25 receptions per game.

Minnis was selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft and played three seasons with the Chiefs.

TIM PICKETT

Basketball

2003-2004

Tim Pickett transferred to Florida State in 2002 from Indian River Community College and became the first building block for Coach Leonard Hamilton as he built FSU’s nationally prominent program.

He was Florida State’s lead guard and leading scorer for two years averaging 16.5 points as a junior and 17.1 points as a senior. He scored over 1,000 career points, made 194 3-point shots and totaled 164 steals in two seasons in the garnet and gold. He scored in double figures in 53 of his 62 career games and scored his career-high 33 points against Georgia Tech as a senior.

Pickett earned All-America Honorable Mention and All-ACC first team honors as he led FSU to the second round of the NIT as a senior in 2004. He was a two-time All-ACC selection – first team in 2004 and second team in 2003 – and joined Bob Sura in 1994 as the only Seminole players to earn All-ACC First Team honors in school history at the time of his graduation. Both the ACC coaches and media covering the conference voted him to the All-ACC Defensive Team in 2003 and 2004. Pickett totaled 164 steals and is still tied for second in ACC history with a 2.64 steals per game average.

Pickett was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft.

TONI PRESSLEY

Soccer

2008-11

Toni Pressley signed with Florida State in 2007 out of West Shore High School in Melbourne, Florida, and became one of the best soccer players in school history.

Pressley started just four games as a freshman but recorded nine points off four goals and one assist as a defender. In 2009, she started all 25 games leading all FSU defenders with 10 points. Pressley once again started every game (22) in 2010 and recorded 10 points for the second season in a row, and tied for the team lead with three game-winning goals. As a senior, she started all but one of FSU’s 26 games and scored a goal and assisted on two others.

Pressley helped anchor a Seminole defense that allowed just 85 goals in 96 games during her four-year career. She also led a back line that recorded 48 shutouts and allowed an average of less than a goal per game over her four-year career. She helped lead FSU to three straight NCAA Elite Eight appearances (2008-10) and capped her career with a trip to the College Cup in 2011.

She was a two-time All-ACC Team selection and was a Soccer America first-team All-American in 2010 and a National Soccer Coaches third-team All-American in 2011.

Pressley is currently playing for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL.

JAMES RAMSEY

Baseball

2009-12

James Ramsey came to Florida State from Wesleyan High School in Norcross, Georgia, and quickly became one of the top outfielders in Seminole history. Over four seasons with the Seminoles, Ramsey was a two-time All-American, the 2012 ABCA National Player of the Year and helped lead FSU to two College World Series appearances.

The son of Craig Ramsey and Mary Beck – two former FSU student-athletes – Ramsey hit .289 with 11 home runs over his first two seasons before exploding on the national scene his final two years. In 2011, Ramsey hit .364 with 31 extra-base hits, earning first team All-ACC honors and third-team All-America recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

As a senior in 2012, Ramsey was named the ABCA National Player of the Year, the ACC Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All-American after hitting .378 with 88 hits, 32 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 63 walks and just 42 strikeouts. Behind Ramsey, Florida State reached the College World Series and finished fifth in the country in 2012.

Ramsey was picked 23rd overall in the 2012 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He has spent the past four years at Georgia Tech, where he is currently the Yellow Jackets’ Associate Head Coach and recruiting coordinator.

JEKATERINA STEPANOVA

Volleyball

2010-11

In her two years suiting up for Florida State indoor volleyball, Jekaterina Stepanova of Riga, Latvia, made an enormous impact and elevated the Seminole program to heights never seen before.

Transferring to the Seminoles from Missouri State-West Plains in 2010, the versatile outside hitter had an exceptional junior season where she averaged 2.6 kills as well as 2.4 digs per set. But it was her standout senior year where she earned second-team All-America honors and guided FSU to an incredible run to FSU’s first-ever NCAA National Semifinal appearance that elevated her to one of FSU’s best. Bolstering the offense with 3.3 kills per set and a .264 hitting percentage, as well as aiding the team’s passing with 2.8 digs per set, Stepanova was one of the country’s best performers earning first team All-ACC honors.

One of Stepanova’s most memorable performances came in FSU’s 3-2 win over Iowa State in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Championship when she recorded 20 kills and a .378 hitting percentage in the most significant win in program history. Her second-team All-America selection by the AVCA as a senior marked just the second time a Seminole was named first or second team.

Stepanova’s incredible play in the 2011 NCAA Tournament ignited a stretch where the program reached the NCAA Sweet 16 and beyond in four of the next six years.

LAWTON AND BETH LANGFORD

Moore Stone Award

2022

For nearly 40 years, Lawton and Beth Langford have been stalwart and passionate supporters of Florida State University Athletics. They have made significant financial contributions to the University’s academic and athletic programs, while generously supporting the Tallahassee community as well.

Serving in various leadership roles within the Seminole Boosters for 35 years, Lawton served as Chairman in 1994 and led the monumental challenge of the re-routing of Pensacola Street around the FSU campus and athletics complex and the campaign to secure financing for the critical third phase of the University Center. As Chair of the Boosters’ By-Laws Committee for 30 years, Lawton played a key role in 2019 in drafting and finalizing the structure of the Florida State University Athletic Association (FSUAA), which now provides the governing structure for FSU Athletics. Lawton also served as the Boosters Major Gifts Chairman and was a Founder of the University Center Club.

Beth’s passion for FSU began as a coed in 1977. As a leader on campus and in her sorority, she was selected as an original member of the students’ booster organization, The Scalphunters, in 1980 and ‘Miss Garnet and Gold’ in 1979. Her focus has been on FSU female athletes and students, as a mentor and supporter. Beth served on and chaired the Committee of 30 (organized in 1988 to promote women’s athletics at FSU), and on the Seminole Booster Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

Beth and Lawton have been long-time supporters of women’s athletics, particularly basketball, softball, and soccer.

Perhaps even more important than these achievements have been their wise counsel, steady hand, and signature influence within the FSU community. Lawton and Beth Langford’s legacy of leadership and love for Florida State shines as brightly as the flame atop the monument to Unconquered.

