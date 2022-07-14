ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘I think most of our inflation is behind us’: Top economist Jeremy Siegel says we’ve reached the peak

By Colin Lodewick
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vc5mX_0gfj9bjQ00
Jeremy Siegel. Scott Mlyn—CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

For most of 2021, the government and Federal Reserve were calling inflation “transitory.” More than halfway through 2022, the inflation numbers just keep setting new 40-year records. How does 9.1% in June sound?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday showed that inflation continued to increase throughout June to a new 40-year high of 9.1%, up from 8.6% in May. It was higher than Wall Street economists’ 8.8% consensus estimate.

The stakes are high, with economists and business leaders (but not yet the White House) sounding the alarm about a potential recession on the way, and high inflation the thing that could tip the scales.

Every time inflation stays high, the Federal Reserve is incentivized to hike interest rates, destroying demand in the economy to hopefully bring inflation down. The danger is that too much demand destruction tips the whole economy into recession.On Wednesday, leading economist Jeremy Siegel said that the worst of inflation has already passed, and as a result, the Federal Reserve and its chair Jerome Powell should be careful not to overshoot the mark when contemplating future policy changes.

“I think most of our inflation is behind us,” said Siegel, a professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on CNBC’s Halftime Report.

CNBC anchor Scott Wapner pressed Siegel on changes to his economic outlook in recent months: “You wanted the Fed to be more aggressive than most,” he said about Siegel’s perspective earlier this year. “What are they supposed to do now?”

The Fed needs to see through the static in data relating to the overall health of the U.S. economy and recognize when data reflects the past more than the future, said Siegel: “Powell must be forward-looking.”

The June CPI data is backward-looking, said Siegel, and not necessarily reflective of the current state of the economy. “Printed numbers are going to remain bad even though the actual numbers are going to be getting much better,” said Siegel. “I assume Powell knows this.”

Fed-watching

Siegel seemed to imply that consumer spending data is a more accurate look into real-time economic activity. Last month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed the smallest incremental increase in consumer spending so far this year, 0.2%—evidence that the economy has cooled down significantly.

“The more important data will be the real data on economic activity,” said Siegel. “That’s going to be more sensitive because of the backward-looking nature of the CPI.”

Due to the signs that the economy is already slowing, Siegel said the Fed must be careful with further hikes to its baseline interest rate. The Fed instituted its first increase of 25 basis points in March. Another 50-bps hike followed in May, and then a 75-bps hike in June—the bank’s biggest since 1994.

The Fed will likely initiate another 75-bps hike in July, according to Siegel, but shouldn’t impose anything more than that this year. “They have to turn around because the economy is really slowing,” he said.

Those policy changes so far have been good, he added. “We’ve slammed on the monetary brakes, the money supply, deposits in banks, to absolutely flatten it out,” he said, referring to the overheated post-pandemic economy. “I have not seen that in any of the statistics I’ve been following for the last 50 years.”

Now, he said, it’s time to readjust. “But it also means that you’ve got to be very, very careful for what that means for the economy.”

Comments / 36

Zach Hanson
4d ago

not even close it's just beginning Russia is shutting down one of there major pipelines and there gonna stop sending oil to many countries in Europe, Ukraine supplies 1/5 of Asia's and Europes calorie intake because Ukraine has very good soil the war in Ukraine has reached the silos this Ukraine stores the food that they export which mean it will all go to waste less food and oil in the world supply means higher prices world wide please prepare because it's about to get bad

Reply(4)
29
Keith Schell
4d ago

He’s somewhat right in 120 days the price increases will stabilize. But not for a good reason demand destruction and a deep recession that will start to get really bad in February. If there is a hurricane in the gulf or a drastic change in euro gas supply watch out this could get really bad as a double recession gets worse

Reply(1)
12
Dane Daniels
4d ago

He’s correct. All the free money has run out. Congress does not appear willing to throw more gasoline on a fire. Major corporations are announcing layoffs and cut backs.

Reply(2)
11
Related
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#U S Economy#Fortune Features#The Federal Reserve#Wharton School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is a Tragedy, But America’s Biggest Threat Lies at Home

American democracy has rarely seemed so fragile. THE INVASION of Ukraine is tragic and dangerous. But it is also a huge geopolitical opportunity for the United States. The dominant geopolitical trend of the twenty-first century has been the steady decline of American hegemony and the erosion of the unipolar world that was briefly created by the end of the Cold War. But Russia’s failures on the battlefield—and the Biden administration’s forceful and effective diplomatic response—present America with a chance to halt and perhaps reverse this trend.
POLITICS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Poor Americans have just 6 months before their savings run out, top economist Mark Zandi says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation is starting to chip away at Americans’ historic pandemic-era savings, and economists warn that some households are set to be harder hit than others. It’s no surprise who’s hurting the most: the poor. What may be a surprise is just how little time they have.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

166K+
Followers
7K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy