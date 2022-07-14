ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks Likely to Sell Out Before the Rest

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

The wait is over! The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is soon-to-be open to everyone, and it's time to do some damage. Grab everything you added to cart during the sale preview — and shop with Us for more fabulous finds you might have missed!

Now that the opening of the sale is on the horizon, popular picks are going to sell out much faster. Shop below for the 16 fashion, beauty and home picks we think are bound to disappear quicker than the rest!

This Strapless Bra

Nordstrom

When we ask our friends if they own any strapless bras they actually like, the answer is usually no. The ones who say yes, however, tend to name this specific Wacoal bra. Do not miss the chance to save $25!

See it!

Get the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra (originally $70) for just $45 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Cardigan

Nordstrom

This cardigan sweater is nothing short of iconic. Once Hot Girl Summer is over, this is going to be your go-to for Cozy Girl Fall and Comfy Girl Winter!

See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (originally $116) for just $80 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Lip Kit

Nordstrom

It's a good idea to claim anything Charlotte Tilbury while you still can. This set of celebrity makeup artist favorites is such a stunning value, people are going to scoop it up ASAP!

See it!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($92 value) for just $59 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

These high-rise jeans are key for turning all of your casual outfits into fashionable moments to remember. The raw hems and faded light wash perfectly complement the laid-back silhouette!

See it!

Get the Ética Tyler High Waist Straight Leg Ankle Jeans (originally $178) for just $119 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

The plush softness of your UGG boots — in blanket form! This throw is "deliciously cozy" and will look beautiful on your couch or bed!

See it!

Get the UGG Whistler Throw Blanket (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Running Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwSOg_0gfj9Y2700
Nordstrom

With over 4,300 reviews, these Adidas sneakers are obviously some serious fan-favorites. Lightweight, sporty, chic!

See it!

Get the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker (originally $85) for just $70 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Luxury Skincare Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nr1xU_0gfj9Y2700
Nordstrom

These value La Mer exclusive sets are usually some of the fastest to sell out, so don't let this collection of four skin-renewing products (plus a cosmetics bag) pass you by!

See it!

Get the La Mer Luminous Renewal Set ($155 value) for just $95 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Cat Eye Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmV8a_0gfj9Y2700
Nordstrom

You've seen Quay sunglasses on all of your favorite celebs, including Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo. Now it's your turn to grab a pair!

See it!

Get the Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses (originally $55) for just $37 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Faux-Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

These leggings are basically famous thanks to their edgy-cool look and ultra-flattering Power Waistband. We're sure they're in many people's shopping carts right now!

See it!

Get the SPANX Faux-Leather Leggings (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Designer Crossbody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZynm_0gfj9Y2700
Nordstrom

Say hello to your new everyday bag! This leather Kate Spade beauty has a cute silhouette with a flat bottom — and some nice color options!

See it!

Get the Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $278) for just $190 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Time-Saving Hair Dryer

Nordstrom

Speed up your hair drying and keep your hair frizz-free with this smart blow dryer. Hair dryers are something you use so often — it's definitely worth the upgrade, especially when you're getting a deal!

See it!

Get the T3 Airluxe Hair Dryer (originally $200) for just $134 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Unisex Blazer

Nordstrom

Ladies always look so cute borrowing their boyfriend or husband's blazer, so how about grabbing this unisex one from Khloe Kardashian 's line for yourself? Great for work, great for going out!

See it!

Get the Good American Unisex Double Breasted Blazer (originally $185) for just $120 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Sustainable Joggers

Nordstrom

Made with recycled fibers, these joggers are soft, stretchy and sustainable. We love the contrasting drawstring too!

See it!

Get the Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers (originally $69) for just $46 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3uN4_0gfj9Y2700
Nordstrom

We're always going to recommend Boy Smells candles, so we obviously think any and every candle lover should check out this set of five votives. Such a good gift idea too!

See it!

Get the Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set ($91 value) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Spinner Suitcase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjrXw_0gfj9Y2700
Nordstrom

Travel in style with this lightweight suitcase, complete with 360-degree spinner wheels and a multistage telescopic handle. On sale in both pink and black!

See it!

Get the Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase ($225) for just $150 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Chelsea Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHgTI_0gfj9Y2700
Nordstrom

It's easy to see why Nordstrom shoppers love these boots. They're timeless, they're stylish and they're even water-resistant!

See it!

Get the Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot (originally $100) for just $70 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

