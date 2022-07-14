16 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks Likely to Sell Out Before the Rest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The wait is over! The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is soon-to-be open to everyone, and it's time to do some damage. Grab everything you added to cart during the sale preview — and shop with Us for more fabulous finds you might have missed!

Now that the opening of the sale is on the horizon, popular picks are going to sell out much faster. Shop below for the 16 fashion, beauty and home picks we think are bound to disappear quicker than the rest!

This Strapless Bra

When we ask our friends if they own any strapless bras they actually like, the answer is usually no. The ones who say yes, however, tend to name this specific Wacoal bra. Do not miss the chance to save $25!

Get the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra (originally $70) for just $45 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Cardigan

This cardigan sweater is nothing short of iconic. Once Hot Girl Summer is over, this is going to be your go-to for Cozy Girl Fall and Comfy Girl Winter!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (originally $116) for just $80 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Lip Kit

It's a good idea to claim anything Charlotte Tilbury while you still can. This set of celebrity makeup artist favorites is such a stunning value, people are going to scoop it up ASAP!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($92 value) for just $59 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Straight Leg Jeans

These high-rise jeans are key for turning all of your casual outfits into fashionable moments to remember. The raw hems and faded light wash perfectly complement the laid-back silhouette!

Get the Ética Tyler High Waist Straight Leg Ankle Jeans (originally $178) for just $119 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Throw Blanket

The plush softness of your UGG boots — in blanket form! This throw is "deliciously cozy" and will look beautiful on your couch or bed!

Get the UGG Whistler Throw Blanket (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Running Sneakers

With over 4,300 reviews, these Adidas sneakers are obviously some serious fan-favorites. Lightweight, sporty, chic!

Get the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker (originally $85) for just $70 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Luxury Skincare Set

These value La Mer exclusive sets are usually some of the fastest to sell out, so don't let this collection of four skin-renewing products (plus a cosmetics bag) pass you by!

Get the La Mer Luminous Renewal Set ($155 value) for just $95 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Cat Eye Sunglasses

You've seen Quay sunglasses on all of your favorite celebs, including Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo. Now it's your turn to grab a pair!

Get the Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses (originally $55) for just $37 at Nordstrom for a limited time!



These Faux-Leather Leggings

These leggings are basically famous thanks to their edgy-cool look and ultra-flattering Power Waistband. We're sure they're in many people's shopping carts right now!

Get the SPANX Faux-Leather Leggings (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Designer Crossbody

Say hello to your new everyday bag! This leather Kate Spade beauty has a cute silhouette with a flat bottom — and some nice color options!

Get the Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $278) for just $190 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Time-Saving Hair Dryer

Speed up your hair drying and keep your hair frizz-free with this smart blow dryer. Hair dryers are something you use so often — it's definitely worth the upgrade, especially when you're getting a deal!

Get the T3 Airluxe Hair Dryer (originally $200) for just $134 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Unisex Blazer

Ladies always look so cute borrowing their boyfriend or husband's blazer, so how about grabbing this unisex one from Khloe Kardashian 's line for yourself? Great for work, great for going out!

Get the Good American Unisex Double Breasted Blazer (originally $185) for just $120 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Sustainable Joggers

Made with recycled fibers, these joggers are soft, stretchy and sustainable. We love the contrasting drawstring too!

Get the Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers (originally $69) for just $46 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Candle Set

We're always going to recommend Boy Smells candles, so we obviously think any and every candle lover should check out this set of five votives. Such a good gift idea too!

Get the Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set ($91 value) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Spinner Suitcase

Travel in style with this lightweight suitcase, complete with 360-degree spinner wheels and a multistage telescopic handle. On sale in both pink and black!

Get the Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase ($225) for just $150 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Chelsea Boot

It's easy to see why Nordstrom shoppers love these boots. They're timeless, they're stylish and they're even water-resistant!

Get the Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot (originally $100) for just $70 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

