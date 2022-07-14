ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jay-Z Makes Rare Comment About How Fatherhood Changed His Career: I Was ‘Reckless’ With Time Before My Kids

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAlGu_0gfj9Sjl00
Jay-Z John Salangsang/Shutterstock

A welcomed change of pace. Jay-Z got real about how fatherhood altered the course of his career for the better.

“Time is all you have. That’s the only thing we control, is how you spend your time,” the 52-year-old rapper said during a season 2 episode of Peacock’s Hart to Heart. “You’re reckless with your time before.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QolZr_0gfj9Sjl00
Jay-Z with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner shares daughter Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5, with wife Beyoncé, whom he wed in April 2008. While Jay-Z has continued to make music since becoming a dad, he began questioning which career moves were necessary in order to see his kids more often.

“You’re just all over the place and then you have to [ask yourself], ‘What are you leaving your house for?’” he explained to host Kevin Hart. “Every second that you spend, you’re spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world.”

Jay-Z reflected on the choice he had to make as an active parent, questioning, “So what are you going to spend that time on?” He noted, “That changed a lot. That changed practically everything.”

The “Empire State of Mind” musician previously opened up about the shift he felt once Blue was born, telling LeBron James during a May 2021 episode of his HBO talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, it was a “very grounding thing” when she arrived.

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know,” the New York native explained. “This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

Beyoncé, for her part, revealed in October 2020 that she had started to “slow down and shed stressful things” in her life after hunkering down at home with her husband and children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I truly cherish this time with my family,” the former Destiny’s Child member, 40, told British Vogue at the time. “I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

Season 2 of Hart to Heart is now streaming on Peacock.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 56

Frank Allen
2d ago

Proud of this Brother and how he has blossomed as a Man. Marcy product and a fine example of working oneself up from a destitute existence to being a relevance. May he and his family continue down the road of prosperity. Brownsville salutes you, and I am always rooting for you way out here in Kentucky!

Reply
16
Harvey Good
1d ago

I’m cool with J success …..But every Black guy don’t need a private island and 20 cars to be happy…… Just stay away from drugs and alcohol and you’d be surprised

Reply(2)
6
The Truth
1d ago

can he teach black Americans how to rise up and quit complaining and whining everyday? teach black people not to watch these fake black leaders on TV like Gayle King Oprah and Joyce Reed. Black, he should set up trade schools in urban areas like Chicago LA New York and Killeen to help people of color.

Reply(7)
8
Related
Us Weekly

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Relationship Timeline

It's about damn time! Lizzo and Myke Wright may keep certain details about their relationship private — but the singer has offered sweet glimpses at their connection. "Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾 #FYC," Lizzo captioned a compilation of photos via Instagram from her red carpet debut with Wright in June […]
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jay-Z Has No Intention Of Retiring From Rap

Jay-Z has revealed that he has no plans in the immediate future to retire from rap. In a sneak peek of season two of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, the comedian sat down with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter to discuss his plans for new music and where the hip-hop visionary currently finds himself musically.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship Timeline

More than four years after meeting on set, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas found love after heartbreak. News broke in November 2019 that the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause after two years of marriage. While he listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, the Selling Sunset star marked […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rumi
Person
Kevin Hart
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Have a ‘Bigger Ceremony’ After Secret Las Vegas Wedding: ‘Talked About Eloping for Months’

Shutterstock They're just getting started. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 17, but that is only the first wedding celebration for the love birds, a source tells Us Weekly. "Jen and Ben want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family," the insider exclusively […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Ashley Hebert and Yanni Georgoulakis’ Relationship Timeline

Love after the final rose. Ashley Hebert started dating Yanni Georgoulakis following her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum. The season 7 Bachelorette couple, who wed in December 2012, share son Fordham and daughter Essex. They confirmed their split in October 2020, but Rosenbaum told Us Weekly that things were rocky for the pair before the news […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Most Honest Quotes About Their Relationship

From coworkers to lovers — and back to colleagues! Chrishell Stause was Jason Oppenheim’s employee before their relationship grew into something more. Fans watched Stause and Oppenheim become friends in the early seasons of Netflix's Selling Sunset, which debuted in 2019. Two years later, the pair surprised everyone in July 2021 when they confirmed that […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Peacock S Hart To Heart#Hbo
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
Parade

Eminem's Daughter Reflects on 'Surreal' Childhood in Her New Podcast

Hailie Jade Mathers, the 26-year-old daughter of Grammy-winning rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, started her own podcast titled Just A Little Shady, a subtle nod to her father's nickname "Slim Shady." In the first episode, co-hosted by her lifelong best friend, Brittany Ednie and titled "It's a Double Entendre,"...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

David Henrie and Maria Cahill Welcome Their 3rd Baby After Miscarriage

Family of five! David Henrie and Maria Cahill welcomed their third child, a rainbow baby, on Sunday, July 17, after previously suffering a miscarriage. "IT’S A GIRL!!!! Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am," Henrie, 32, shared via Instagram alongside some family photos from the hospital. "Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Heather Rae Young Reveals Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack’s Kids’ ‘Sweet and Supportive’ Reaction to Her Pregnancy: Pics

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall (née Haack)’s kids are getting another half-sibling — and they couldn’t be more excited, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) revealed. “The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, captioned an Instagram post detailing her stepchildren’s reaction to her pregnancy. In the heartwarming social media upload, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — who are also older siblings to Hudson, 2, whom mom Hall, 39, shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead — cradled their bonus mom’s bump in individual pictures. Both had huge grins on their faces.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Simmons Advises GloRilla To Focus On Art, Not Money, After Signing To Yo Gotti

Not every artist gets to enjoy a $500,000 signing bonus, but GloRilla is happily accepting Yo Gotti's half-million dollar gift. The rising star has found fame after her viral song "FNF (Lets Go)" not only took over social media but became her first charting record, catching the attention of the industry. Gotti has been carving out the next takeover label with CMG with GloRilla as their latest addition, and Russell Simmons has some advice for the Memphis-based rapper.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski and Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Reports

It’s over. Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have called it quits after four years of marriage, according to multiple reports. The supermodel, 31, first sparked split rumors last month when she was spotted out in New York City without her wedding ring. Ratajkowski’s distinctive two-diamond ring has also been conspicuously missing from her social media posts since February. The couple have not yet publicly commented on the split, though Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dune: Part Two’ Has Begun Production With Expanded Cast Including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, And Christopher Walken

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two has begun production, reports Business Wire. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part One, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the story of Dune was split into two movies. Throughout 2022 so far, the cast for Dune: Part Two has grown with Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub being added to the film. The returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Fun-Filled and Sexy Romance

Something just like this! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have shown Us what true love is all about since they started dating in 2007. The A-listers — who share daughters Lincoln and Delta — got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013. They’ve been open with fans about their lighthearted, loving relationship and […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy