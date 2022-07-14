ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Suspects that assaulted child with fake gun in Hanover County have been identified

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago
Kings Charter Clubhouse sign in Hanover County on July 12, 2022. (Photo: 8News)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects who used a fake gun to assault a juvenile victim in the Kings Charter subdivision on Monday.

The first victim, a juvenile, said that she was walking home in the Kings Charter subdivision on Monday when a four-door sedan slowed down and pulled up beside her. The driver then rolled down the window and pointed what looked like an airsoft gun at the victim.

The driver then fired the fake gun several times, hitting the victim, and then drove away. Later, a same driver pointed the fake gun at another juvenile who was playing basketball in the same neighborhood.

Officers were able to locate the car involved, as well as the driver and all other individuals inside the vehicle. All suspects are juveniles. Charges are pending.

