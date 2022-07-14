ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Vandalism hits two Lansing-area Catholic schools, police investigating

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bIlo_0gfj7hWq00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There were 12 windows recently vandalized at Lansing Catholic High School.

This comes on the same day that 6 News learned of damage to a Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas School, as well as windows at the school.

Officials at Lansing Catholic said they were working with both police and with St. Thomas Aquinas on the incidents. Both are Catholic schools.

Lansing police confirmed with 6 News they are investigating ‘damage’ done at Lansing Catholic.

Meanwhile, Lansing Catholic also said they had video of the perpetrators, but didn’t share any other details.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p02z1_0gfj7hWq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6D54_0gfj7hWq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NARFH_0gfj7hWq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blIU1_0gfj7hWq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gsd1m_0gfj7hWq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238yeb_0gfj7hWq00

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Lansing Glass Company was out at the high school and had already started repairing the windows.

Stay with 6 News as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 6

Related
WLNS

Police say Lansing Catholic vandal was former student

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, July 14, two different Lansing-area Catholic schools were vandalized overnight. At least 10 windows were damaged at Lansing Catholic High School and a Virgin Mary statue was damaged at St. Thomas Aquinas School. When the incident happened on Thursday, Lansing Catholic said they...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 14 officials at two Ingham County private schools found their grounds vandalized. Monday, police say they’ve found the suspect in one of those cases. Both targets were Catholic schools. Staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School found a cement statue of the Virgin...
LANSING, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Grand Rapids Police investigate three overnight shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened early late Sunday night and early Monday morning. The first shooting happened around 11:47 p.m. Sunday on Buchanan Ave. Police say someone shot at a home 10 times in what they believe was a drive-by. A man was hit int he leg, but is expected to survive. Police did not catch a suspect, and did not share a description.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Catholic Schools#Police#St Thomas Aquinas School#Lansing Glass Company#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
The Flint Journal

MSP: 5 arrested after armed males walk into Flint business, flee from officers

FLINT, MI – Five people were arrested Saturday night after police say four of them reportedly entered a business armed with rifles and then fled from officers. Michigan State Police troopers say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, they received reports that four males armed with rifles entered a business at the corner of Millar Road and Knight Avenue, where a liquor store is located.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Garage catches fire in Leslie Township

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is on the scene of a garage fire in Leslie Township. Leslie and Mason Fire Departments responded. There were 7 firetrucks in total. Officials said this is currently under investigation.
LESLIE, MI
WNEM

Prosecutor: 1 charged with open murder involving Flint Twp. homicide

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged one man with open murder and seven other charges involving a Flint Township homicide on July 5. Christopher Wesley Grammatico, 19, has been charged with the homicide of Alex Madrano, 18, and the shooting of a 15-year-old. Flint...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Asleep, falling out of vehicle -- Jackson Police make 2 DWI arrests in 1 night

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were arrested Thursday in what police say were separate instances of Driving While Intoxicated. The Jackson Police Department (JPD) said an officer was sent to West Monroe Street for a personal welfare check after reports came in of an unconscious driver. There, JPD said the officer found a teenager intoxicated and using a fake ID.
WLNS

Catalytic converter theft highlights national trend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – During a traffic stop overnight, Michigan State Police troopers found five stolen catalytic converters, tools and cocaine and fentanyl in Bath Township. It’s an example of what insurers are calling a national trend of catalytic converter thefts. Lt. Brian Oleksyk said there’s a reason people go for these car parts specifically. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Virgin Mary statue decapitated at East Lansing church

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing has been decapitated and damaged. The heavy concrete statue was in the garden of the school and was knocked over. A hand on the statue was broken off, among other things.
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

PD: 2 injured in shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. on Brown Street SE near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE. Two people were shot outside a house....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

5 catalytic converters & drugs found during stop in Bath Twp.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found drugs and stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township. On Thursday, troopers from the MSP Lansing Post said they stopped a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. After further...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Family seeks answers after house fire

A family of five from Potterville said these past few months have been a nightmare. That's because they can't get their insurance check until their property is cleaned up after a devastating house fire, but they said the problem is that the land owners haven't been clear on who's responsible for the cleanup.
POTTERVILLE, MI
WLNS

Hastings man arrested after crashing stolen car into swamp

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Thursday night, a Boston Township resident received an alert from his security camera that informed him that a vehicle was parked behind his home. The homeowner was at work and contacted Ionia County Central Dispatch. An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy