ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, KY

West Nile Virus Claims Life of Bald Eagle Rescued in McLean County, KY

By Chadwick Benefield
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of months ago, my friend Crystal West had an unexpected visitor at her house in Calhoun, Kentucky. A bald eagle landed on the outbuilding nearest her home. Her son, Wyatt, noticed the eagle hanging there and it didn't take long for the family to realize something was wrong with...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Women’s Hospital Providing Snuggle Station for Parents of Littles at the County Fairs

Deaconess Women's Hospital is providing something to help parents of little ones when out at the county fairs this year. At the Warrick County Fair and Vanderburgh County Fairs this year, Deaconess Women's Hospital announced they will be providing a Snuggle Station each evening from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. So what is a Snuggle Station? It's a place where moms can go to feed their babies, get a break from the heat, and change diapers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Vanderburgh Health Department Hosting Back to School Vaccine Blitz

I'm sure the kids don't want to think about this, but the summer days of staying up late, sleeping in and doing whatever they want all day will be coming to an end in just a few weeks with the 2022-23 school year set to get underway for nearly every school system in the Evansville area in just a few weeks. For parents, that means back-to-school shopping for new clothes and school supplies. It also means making sure your kid(s) are up-to-date on their vaccinations, as many schools won't allow them in the building if they're not. The Vanderburgh County Health Department is giving you the chance to get that taken care of during their upcoming Back to School Vaccine Blitz later this month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville YMCA Hosting Two Self Defense Classes for Women in August

As nice as it would be to go wherever we wanted without having to constantly keep our eyes open for some suspicious-looking person possibly looking to jump us and take our money, that's not the world we live in, unfortunately. That's why knowing how to protect yourself is important. The Dunigan YMCA on Evansville's east side is giving women the chance to learn a few things to keep themselves safe during two upcoming self-defense classes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
County
Mclean County, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Calhoun, KY
State
Kentucky State
My 1053 WJLT

Another Local Kentucky Fair Hosting a Mullet Contest Open To Anyone

Another Kentucky fair will be hosting a Mullet Contest this year with a cash prize for the best mullet. I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. You have not only country artists, but athletes, social media influencers, and of course the working man all showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall" in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Bald Eagles#Nile#Abc#Cdc
My 1053 WJLT

EVSC Announces End of Federal Waiver Providing Free Meals to All Evansville Students

Although this announcement means the end of free meals being offered to every student, I still like to think of it as good news. Maybe I'm just trying to take a "glass-half-full" approach, but to me, this announcement means that we are continuing to get back to normal. Over the past couple of years, a lot of families - more than usual - needed those free meals, we're now getting to a point where that need isn't quite as great.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Free Back to School Haircuts for Warrick County Students

If your kids are students of Warrick County schools, they have the opportunity to take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts. Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies. Throw in new clothes for school because they outgrew their clothes from last year, which can put many in a bind...especially with the way the economy has been. Then, you want to make sure your kiddos look presentable before school with a fresh haircut. All of that money adds up, and one Boonville saloon recognizes that. So they want to help take a little bit of pressure off of your shoulders by offering free back-to-school haircuts!
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Strike Out Homelessness In Our Community With The First-Ever River City Wiffle Ball Classic at Historic Bosse Field

If I was willing to rappel down the Centerpoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville for charity, you would think that agreeing to play Wiffle Ball would be an easy yes. Oh, I am going to play in the first-ever River City Wiffle Ball Classic Presented by Moore Music to help Strike Out Homelessness in our community. But I will probably have to disclose that I have zero aim, and I might cheat to win.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Man Named World’s Top Chainsaw Carver [VIDEO]

With this story, I'm diving into another opportunity to lament my lack of artistic ability. Sigh. cr. As I've mentioned, everyone in my family could draw, paint, sew, cross-stitch, or sculpt. You name it. But not me. I had to wait until the Microsoft Paint program before I could spread my wings artistically. Of course, that'll never be making a quilt, an article of clothing, or a mural. And we can forget about sculpting.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Indiana’s Prohibition Secrets Revealed in New Book by Erick Jones – Meet the Author

Erick Jones, the author of "Wide Open Evansville," a true story of local corruption and bootlegging during prohibition, will be making an appearance locally and you can learn all about the seedy secrets buried in the city - literally! There has even been a tunnel discovered recently believed to have been part of the underground bootlegging of alcohol.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville Organization Giving Away School Supplies to Warrick County Students

If you need a little assistance this year with getting school supplies for your kids, and you live in Warrick County, one Boonville organization wants to help. Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies, and that puts them in a bit of a bind. However, you could have some assistance from a Boonville organization that wants to give you school supplies.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New BBQ Restaurant Opening on Evansville’s Franklin Street

A new restaurant has big plans to serve up delicious BBQ to the Evansville area. On Franklin Street sits a building that used to be a Dairy Queen, that building will soon have new life brought to it when Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ opens its doors. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ just recently announced their new sign is up, so if you're driving down Franklin Street be sure to keep an eye peeled for the new Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ sign!
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy