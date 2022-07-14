ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Pete Davidson says marriage is ‘100 percent’ his goal amid Kim K romance

By Sophia Melissa Caraballo Piñeiro
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Marriage is definitely in the cards for Pete Davidson.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum admitted on Thursday’s episode of “Hart to Heart” that he “100 percent” wants to get married in the future.

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” Davidson told host Kevin Hart.

Pete Davidson revealed in an interview with Kevin Hart that marriage is “100 percent” in the cards for him in the future.

The 28-year-old comedian also told his fellow funny man that his “dream” is to be a “family guy” and have kids after his firefighter dad tragically died on 9/11.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he told Hart, 43. “I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have.”

Davidson added, “I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian — who has four kids with Kanye West — since October 2021.

The “King of Staten Island” star is seemingly on the road to fatherhood as he continuously spends time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

He was spotted driving around with North, 9, in April, and took Saint, 6, to the mall in June. Davidson further proved his love for the youngsters when he got their initials tattooed on his neck.

Kardashian — who has been married three times in the past and started dating Davidson in October 2021 — said she’s up for “one more” wedding.

The comedian has been repeatedly spotted spending quality time with Kardashian’s children.

“Fourth time’s the charm!” she joked on a May episode of “The Kardashians.”

The SKIMS founder, 41, also hinted that she wants more kids during an April Access interview.

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, but the pair broke things off four months after he popped the question.

