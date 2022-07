OMAHA, Neb.-The Omaha Police Department has arrested Gooden Townsell, 62, for the homicide of Dontae Berry, 40, that occurred Friday afternoon in the area of S 26th and St. Marys Avenues. Officers responded to a call of a man down from an assault shortly after 1:00 p.m. Officers were told by Omaha Fire Department personnel the man had been stabbed. Mr. Berry was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

