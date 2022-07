Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will host a larger wedding celebration with friends and family after their surprise weekend wedding in Las Vegas, a source tells PEOPLE. On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed on her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. She wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO