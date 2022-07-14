ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changing cows’ diets could curb emissions. Will farmers dig in?

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, N.Y. — For as long as people have been milking cows, flies have been little more than pests in the barn. Now, scientists may have found a more constructive on-farm role for the winged insects — as a key ingredient in bovine diets. Flies, worms and...

The Guardian

Microplastics detected in meat, milk and blood of farm animals

Microplastic contamination has been reported in beef and pork for the first time, as well as in the blood of cows and pigs on farms. Scientists at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VUA) in the Netherlands found the particles in three-quarters of meat and milk products tested and every blood sample in their pilot study.
eenews.net

Utility executives reveal ‘yawning gap’ in climate action

A new survey of U.S. utility leaders found that nearly 9 in 10 said reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power plants was a high or moderate priority, while only 38 percent of their companies were executing a strategy to do anything about it. The results came from a survey of...
Tree Hugger

Grass Fed vs. Grain Fed: Which Is Better for Cows?

Animal-product labels at the supermarket can be dizzying. Among them is "grass-fed" beef, which informs us that the cow has eaten mostly or exclusively grass throughout its lifetime—unlike traditional, grain-fed cows, whose meat is usually packaged without a dietary label. While beef enthusiasts will debate the nutritional value and...
natureworldnews.com

Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment

Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
Tom Vilsack
Daily Mail

Think twice before killing that fly! Insects DO feel pain and should be included in animal welfare protections, scientists claim as insect farming ramps up

While flies are often seen as pests, a new study may make you think twice about killing them. Researchers from Queen Mary University of London claim that insects feel pain, 'most likely' because they have central nervous control of nociception (the detection of painful stimuli), just like humans. Based on...
Boston

New study attributes thousands of Mass. deaths to air pollution

Boston College researchers released searchable, town-by-town data. Thousands of Massachusetts residents are estimated to have died in 2019 from a silent, invisible killer: air pollution. Researchers at Boston College released their findings from 2019 data, the most recently available to them, in a new study this week. For the first time ever, air pollution data was also released on a town-by-town basis for each community in Massachusetts.
eenews.net

Climate-focused bill collapses as nation is gripped by impacts

Water levels have fallen so low on the Colorado River that they are threatening a dam relied upon by millions of Americans. In Texas, it was so hot last week the state’s grid operator had to twice ask people to conserve electricity. And in western Kansas, it is so dry that barely any wheat sprouted this year, further straining global agricultural markets upended by the war in Ukraine.
Phys.org

Many kilotons of 'recycled' Dutch plastic waste end up in the sea

On paper it is recycled, but in reality enormous quantities of plastic waste from the Netherlands end up in Asian seas. Researchers from the Leiden Institute of Environmental Sciences charted the fate of plastic food packaging waste from the Netherlands. They published their results on July 8 in the journal Resources, Conservation & Recycling.
eenews.net

Supreme Court muzzles EPA on climate

Environmental lawyers say the Supreme Court sent a clear message in its landmark ruling in West Virginia v. EPA: If a federal agency wants to craft robust climate regulations, it better not crow about them. If EPA — or any other federal agency, the White House or even advocacy groups...
Mashed

What Is Grass-Fed Butter And Is It More Nutritious Than Regular Butter?

Grass-fed butter, along with grass-fed beef and other products that fall within the "grass fed" nomenclature, have experienced a surge of trendiness in recent years. Sales of grass-fed meat have grown among consumers who value "taste and health, as well as animal welfare," when shopping for beef products (via Glanbia Nutritionists), and are projected to contribute to a global grass-fed beef market of $13.36 billion by 2025, per Research and Markets. Many of the shoppers opting for grass-fed beef may also choose to buy grass-fed butter. Other customers, however, may still be wondering: What actually constitutes as a "grass-fed" product? And — the big question — are they actually more healthful than non- grass-fed products?
Medical News Today

Are eggs dairy? Why people might think so

Although commonly grouped together, eggs are not dairy products. Dairy products come from the milk of mammals such as cows, whereas eggs come from birds such as hens or ducks. People may think eggs are dairy because retailers often sell the two products close together, and people may group them together because they are both animal products and sources of protein.
Agriculture Online

Building a vertically-integrated, niche hog farm

Beginning in 2006, Troldgaarden farm in Denmark has been transformed into a vertically-integrated organic meat business serving the local community and restaurants across the country. Four brothers in the Hansen family run the farm, which was formerly used for Christmas tree production. Now, the Hansens raise a rare heritage breed...
24/7 Wall St.

The coming battle for climate reparations

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A new Dartmouth study this week linking polluting countries like the U.S. and China to actual economic damages in poorer countries because of the global warming they’ve caused went off like a bomb in climate circles, with predictions of massive litigation and protests from emerging markets at the UN […]
Grist

The Northeast is poised to become a ‘hydrogen hub’

If you encounter it at all, it might be on the highway. Driving down I-95 from Boston to New York City, you’ll pull into a rest stop and notice a sign advertising “clean hydrogen fuel.” As you pass an 18-wheeler parked in the lot, you might catch a glimpse of a decal near the gas cap — green letters that read, “powered by H2.”
