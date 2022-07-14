ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with least inventory in Charlotte metro area

By Stacker
Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.

Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors .

May also saw the U.S. median home price cross the $400,000 threshold for the first time.

Inflation: What’s costing you more (and less)?

Some of the hottest markets from the pandemic-era housing boom are the same ones seeing inventories loosen up, according to an analysis from The Washington Post . Listings are up more than 30% in some California markets, for example, including Sacramento and Oakland as well as in the Denver and Austin metros, according to Redfin data.

To get a better sense of where housing inventory remains tight, Stacker compiled a list of cities in the Charlotte metro area with the least available housing inventory as of May 2022, according to Redfin ‘s months of supply metric. The number indicates how long it would take for all inventory to be purchased if no new homes were made available for sale.

#9. Matthews, NC
– Months of supply: 0.8
– Median listing price: $488,000

#9. China Grove, NC
– Months of supply: 0.8
– Median listing price: $290,000

#9. Waxhaw, NC
– Months of supply: 0.8
– Median listing price: $650,000

#9. Pineville, NC
– Months of supply: 0.8
– Median listing price: $449,990

#7. Fairview, NC
– Months of supply: 0.7
– Median listing price: $449,000

#7. Cramerton, NC
– Months of supply: 0.7
– Median listing price: $284,950

#6. Lake Park, NC
– Months of supply: 0.6
– Median listing price: $399,000

#3. Harrisburg, NC
– Months of supply: 0.5
– Median listing price: $495,000

#3. Eureka Mill, SC
– Months of supply: 0.5
– Median listing price: $195,000

#3. Lowell, NC
– Months of supply: 0.5
– Median listing price: $324,950

#1. High Shoals, NC
– Months of supply: 0.3
– Median listing price: $639,900

#1. McAdenville, NC
– Months of supply: 0.3
– Median listing price: $526,000

Fox 46 Charlotte

Most valuable crops grown in North Carolina

(STACKER) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
California State
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1 million prize won in North Carolina in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
Fox 46 Charlotte

States sending the most people to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
The News & Observer

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’? We did some sleuthing.

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
chathamjournal.com

Could North Carolina’s booming Hispanic population go red like in Texas, Florida?

Raleigh, NC – North Carolina’s Hispanic population continues to grow — from 5% of the state’s population in the 2000 census, to 8% in the 2010 census, to 11% in the 2020 census. This is still a lower percentage than America at large, which is 19% Hispanic, but the steady growth brings questions about how the increased Hispanic presence will impact the state’s politics. And despite being seen as a reliable voting-bloc for Democrats in the past, there are signs Hispanic Americans are becoming a new swing demographic.
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
FOX8 News

North Carolina snags victories in US Open Beer Championship 2022

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Open Beer competition is a heady brew of the sudsy and the silly. The U.S. Open Beer Championships announced the winners of its annual competition earlier this week, recognizing some of the best ales, IPAs and porters from brewers across the nation. Medalists were awarded in over 150 categories, including best American ale, best Belgian blonde and best cocoa/chocolate beer, to name just a few — and there was even a category for the “Top 10 Beer Names” of the year, based on the “laughter volume” of attendees.
