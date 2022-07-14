ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC polled as one of the dirtiest cities on the planet

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 4 days ago

There’s too much grit in the Big Apple.

New York City was ranked the world’s second-dirtiest city due to rampant rats and foul-smelling piles of trash, according to a new poll.

Gotham came in second to Rome, Italy, as the filthiest city on the planet while Glasgow, Scotland, placed third, according to a Time Out survey of 27,000 people worldwide.

Stockholm, Sweden — which has a population roughly an eighth of New York City’s, at just 1 million people — was named the cleanest city in the world followed by Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to the poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaHCw_0gfj06On00
The foul-smelling piles of trash lining New York City’s streets helped earn it the ranking as the world’s second-dirtiest city, according to a new poll.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Big Apple’s infamous habit of lining sidewalks with rodent-infested piles of garbage bags may have contributed to its budding reputation as The City That Never Washes.

In April, Mayor Eric Adams announced the city would install large new trash bins across all five boroughs to combat its garbage pile-up problem, which attracts vermin and causes nauseating odors exacerbated by summer heat.

The Big Apple is also spending $11 million for new street sweeper vehicles that fit into smaller spaces, such as bike lanes,  to make the city less trashy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Uu9g_0gfj06On00
A trash can overflows on a street corner in the Big Apple, which was just named the world’s second-dirtiest city in a new poll.
Corbis via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLOzw_0gfj06On00
A pigeon feasts on pizza that was left in its box on a Gotham sidewalk.
Corbis via Getty Images

The fifth annual Time Out Index poll surveyed residents in cities including Melbourne, Tokyo and Chicago starting in March about topics ranging from cleanliness to food and culture.

Other cities’ cleanliness rankings were not immediately available Thursday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
