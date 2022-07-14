NYC woman allegedly fatally stabbed by husband in the Bronx, cops say

A woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband and killed inside a Bronx apartment Thursday, police and police sources said.

The 52-year-old was knifed around 10:50 a.m. in an apartment at 40 West Mosholu Parkway in Bedford Park, cops said.

She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, where she later died, cops said.

Police say the woman was fatally stabbed in an apartment at 40 West Mosholu Parkway in Bedford Park Google Maps

Her husband, who called 911 on himself, was taken into custody as a person of interest, said police sources, who added that he is believed to have mental health issues.

Their identities weren’t immediately released.

Cops recovered the knife that was used in the stabbing.