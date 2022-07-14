ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Another Rejuvenation Foundation

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRejuvenate Housing's Treasurer, and the former mayor of Davenport, Ed Winborn, says the organization wants to create better housing opportunities in central Davenport. "The purpose is to identify and acquire properties in the central...

www.wvik.org

Comments / 0

Related
wvik.org

July Drive for School Supplies

There are multiple school and business drop-off sites across the area. Celeste Miller, the project's Communications Director, says for example, 98 per cent of Davenport students qualify for either free or reduced price lunches. "Our greatest needs are spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pencils and pens, and glue sticks. So we...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

UMRC Brings Climate Advocacy

Focusing on climate change for this conference is immensely important to us as we are seeing the severe effects in our river communities. Some examples of these extreme events are increased flooding, more recent and extreme derechos, droughts, and rapid temperature fluctuations. Specifically looking at our upper Mississippi River basin, these events are not only damaging to our communities, but to the river’s overall natural ecosystem. The Department of Natural Resources released an article in early July 2022 stating the updated status on the Upper Mississippi River trends. Some key takeaways and important notes to understand when speaking on climate change and the Mississippi River are how much the river is changing and for a variety of reasons. They found that there is more water in the river at an increased frequency, creating longer high flows. The high flows lasting longer is difficult on the overall hydrology and quality/quantity of the native species in the river. There is also an increase in floodplain forest loss due to the forest response to environmental changes, increased flooding, and invasive species. When these changes become apparent enough to see the negative effects, we know we need to make stronger policies and get our communities involved in these efforts. Which is what led us to wanting to make the conference climate change themed; to not only advocate for what our environment and communities deserve, but to educate policy makers and stakeholders on environmental efforts being made, and how climate change is actively affecting the people in our communities.
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Moline River Drive Closed for Two Months

The city says River Drive will be closed to through traffic between 34th and 41st streets. But all businesses will be open and accessible during the construction project. Moline says drivers should use the alley south of River Drive to access businesses. In addition, a detour to 4th Avenue (Illinois...
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Cartwright and the Ferryman

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Woven like a thread through the tapestry of early Mississippi Valley history is the figure of Peter Cartwright, the Methodist circuit rider whose territory ranged from Galena all the way south to Shawnee town. Cartwright had come to Illinois in 1818 not only to save souls, but to argue for the abolition of slavery.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
City
Central City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
Davenport, IA
Society
wvik.org

A Cruise in the Woods

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Every war seems to have its General Patton, an officer who, faced with impossible odds, refuses to give up. In the Civil War, that officer would have to be Commodore David Porter, in charge of the Union Naval forces on the Mississippi River.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

10th annual film festival will be ‘biggest one yet’

The Snake Alley Festival of Film started in 2012 in the newly reopened Capitol Theater. A decade later, this year’s festival will feature more than 130 award-winning short films and 10 short screenplay finalists. Organizers said the 10th annual SNAFF is the biggest one yet. “We get hundreds of...
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy