It's been a busy day for AEW, as the tapings for AEW Dark have been more eventful than normal and thus far have revealed two former WWE stars in the mix for the episodes. The first was the formerly named Troy Two Dimes Donovan, and now the tapings have revealed the presence of Parker Boudreaux (via JJ Williams), who was known as Harland back in NXT. Boudreaux was released in April of this year, and since then has made a debut in MLW at the Battle Riot. Now he's working alongside Ariya Daivari and Slim J in AEW, but there's no word on whether he's been signed full-time to AEW as of yet.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO