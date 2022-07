An Austin man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on May 11th, 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 31-year old Jordan Lee Hernandez Cox was sentenced Thursday to 62 months, or just over five years in prison for a felony charge of DWI, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours. Cox was given credit for 524 days already served, and he was convicted on the charge on January 24th of this year after pleading guilty the same day.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO