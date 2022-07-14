ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVMS property being acquired for Chrysler Museum expansion

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk City Council has unanimously approved to pay Eastern Virginia Medical School for one of its properties as part of The Chrysler Museum of Art expansion.

This week, the city approved more than $3.2 million to acquire the property located on Mowbray Arch and Botetourt Street. This is where EVMS’ old Smith-Rogers Hall stood. Workers from that building have since moved into the school’s new Waitzer Hall.

Chrysler officials say they are able to afford the property, located across the street from the museum, thanks to a generous donor.

Curators have not said how they plan to use the lot.

Earlier this month, The Chrysler Museum of Art revealed its plans to expand its Perry Glass Studio as part of a new capital campaign.

