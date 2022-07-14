ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Police: Fugitive points gun at woman, threatens to kill her

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A man is in jail with bail at $200,000 after authorities were told he threatened to kill a woman five times in the past six weeks.

A relative of the woman came forward to state police in Huntingdon on July 12 and alleged that she witnessed 30-year-old William Ketchem, of Barree Township in Huntingdon, point a gun at the woman on two separate occasions – once with a handgun and once with a long rifle. During both incidents, the relative said Ketchem said he was going to kill her, according to charges filed.

Top five cities Pennsylvanians are moving to as population drops

Troopers met with the woman who said Ketchem choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe, police noted. She further told them that on five separate occasions in the past several weeks, he pointed a gun at her and told her he was going to kill her. Ketchem allegedly pointed a Canik 9mm pistol and an HK MP5 .22 rifle at her – both of which state police reportedly found in his bedroom.

Police also noted that at the time of these alleged incidents, Ketchem had and still has active warrants from Wisconsin, making him a fugitive from justice and unable to possess a firearm.

Ketchem faces a slew of charges, including strangulation, firearms not to be carried without a license, and five counts each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

He is lodged in Huntingdon County Prison after failing to post his $200,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place July 20.

