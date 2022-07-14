ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

A local animal center is having issues balancing energy and taking in pets

 4 days ago
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is having issues balancing its energy consumption while an overflow of pets is coming into its center. The summer heat has made it difficult for the facility to keep energy use down. According to Ashley Rodriguez, a supervisor at the Bryan...

KBTX.com

Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is on the scene of a commercial fire that is off of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The fire department says the fire is controlled and their were no injuries reported. It is still unclear what caused the fire and where the fire was...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Amazon Prime Air makes College Station home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In a few months, some College Station residents will be receiving their Amazon Prime packages by air. At the College Station City Council meeting on July 14, a zoning change to allow an Amazon facility was unanimously approved. This means residents in College Station will have the opportunity to receive their Amazon Prime orders by drone, called Amazon Prime Air.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Scorching summer conditions to continue

After a month of record-breaking high temperatures, the Bryan-College Station area is experiencing a temporary heatwave that continues to put pressure on the state and its power grid. Between Sunday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 12, College Station saw three of its hottest days since records began in 1888. Since...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON MAGNOLIA WOMAN ATTACKED AND MAULED BY DOGS

It’s been roughly 22 days and Rebecca is doing so much better. She is still going into surgery every other day to have her serious wounds cleaned out and if the doctors feel it’s safe to close particular wounds they will close them. Some wounds have to heal from the inside out. Rebecca is starting to get weaned off her trache and with hopes should begin advanced speech therapy soon. We got lucky today and got to witness her strength to get better by seeing her sitting up which the staff has been working on but in addition today is the first attempt to stand. Of course it was with support but she was proud of herself. Her face says otherwise because she was in a lot of pain while she was trying to stand but she was not going to let pain keep her from getting better. There is still no 100% knowledge on when she’ll be able to come home or what her future needs might be going forward. It’ll be up to all the amazing speech, pt and occupational therapist to evaluate what those suggestions might be. Rebecca does have a bacterial infection, we had to wear gloves and protective gowns when we were with her. Still trying to keep her calm by limiting visits for now.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies in College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bryan woman is dead after an early morning vehicle accident in College Station. Police received a 9-1-1 call around 4:55 a.m. Monday regarding a major accident in the intersection of the 900 block of Highway Frontage Road E and University Drive E. Dispatch was informed that two vehicles were involved in a collision.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station residents express concerns about neighborhood’s future

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some College Station residents are concerned about a proposed plan that could change the future of their neighborhood. The proposed plan is to realign Corporate Parkway at William D. Fitch and connect it to the Pebble Creek neighborhood. The plan was presented by the city’s public works director, Emily Fisher, at Thursday’s city council meeting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kait 8

Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing animal cruelty charges after her roommate’s dog died from complications from dehydration, lack of food ingestion and extreme temperatures. Jacie Renee Martino, 19, is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, KBTX reported. A concerned neighbor called the College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Energy Conservation#Conserving Energy#Animal Shelter#Animal Control#Fresh Water#The Bryan Animal Center#Ercot#Texans
KBTX.com

College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Did you know that if you drop off your car at a repair shop and it gets stolen, you may be ultimately responsible? One College Station woman found that out the hard way. Sheree Boegner had her 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 diesel truck towed to a repair...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department needs your help to identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that occurred on July 3. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Truck Stop located at 2714 West SH 21. You can see the suspect in the picture provided above.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN DIES ON LAKE CONROE

Just after 3 pm Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol responded to an area near Ayers Island for a reported drowning. When the first patrol boat arrived the family had a male on the boat doing CPR. A Precinct 1 Deputy took over CPR until North Montgomery County FireBoat arrived. At that time he was transferred to their boat with CPR continuing and transported to shore. There MCHD medics worked for close to 45-minutes before declaring him deceased. The family, from the Humble area, were on a rented pontoon boat and the male had been swimming when he became distressed and was pulled to the boat. He did not have a life vest on. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Hispanic Forum giving 70 students scholarships

BRYAN, Texas — The Hispanic Forum's 24th Annual Gala will present nearly $150,000 in scholarships to 70 students across the Brazos Valley on Saturday, July 9. The event will also host an auction. Maria Hoffman, President of the Hispanic Forum, said that these scholarships support the students who she...
CHARITIES
KAGS

BTU follows ERCOT mission to have Texas residents to conserve their energy

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities is working with (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas) known as ERCOT. The organizations are informing residents about conserving energy. ERCOT released a conservation appeal that is asking Texas residents and businesses to conserve energy between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm. ERCOT said...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT AGAIN IN BRENHAM

Catalytic Converter theft has again been reported in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 2:45, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Twisted Oak in reference to Suspicious Activity. A resident in the neighborhood reported hearing what sounded like a power tool operating nearby. Officers located vehicles with missing catalytic converters which appeared to have been removed recently. A few hours later, officers responded to two additional theft of catalytic converter calls that occurred in the 600 block of East Blue Bell Road and the 1000 Block of Burleson Street. Case is under investigation.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FELON WALKS THROUGH MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DRUG BUST SCENE

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name they discovered Pablo L. Guevara, 62, of 710 Brenda in Houston was wanted in Harris County. In September of 2020, he was accused of sexual assault on a teen and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Scuba’s new mermaid classes makes a splash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new concept for becoming a strong swimmer is open in town and they’re ready to make a splash. “This is something that’s up and coming, it’s getting really popular,” Nathan Blanchard, the owner of Aggieland Scuba, said. While basic swimming skills...
