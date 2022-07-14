James Phelps Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Human remains found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park may be those of a local man who went missing more than a month ago. The remains were found by Camden County Sheriff's Department at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department about the body's location. Detectives and deputies from both departments as well as Missouri State Park Rangers responded to the area near McCubbins Point, in Lake of the Ozarks State Park, and located what they think may be the body of 36-year-old Tanner Elmore.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO