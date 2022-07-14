James Phelps Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing

(KTTS News) — Camden County authorities say human remains found Thursday may be Tanner Elmore. Elmore was last seen on June 7. Authorities found the remains in Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point after getting a tip from Jefferson City Police.
A Lynchburg teen was charged Thursday with two offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Noah J. Haney, 19, was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting a motor vehicle accident. He was processed and released to another party.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Saturday night at 10:35 PM, Springfield Police responded to an adult woman being struck by an SUV. Rebecca Cary, 24, from Odessa, Texas, was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe while walking in the center turn lane on Chestnut Expressway. Cary died after being transported to a local hospital and next of kin […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– Authorities said human remains located in Montreal, Missouri likely belong to a man first reported missing from Camden County last week. At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with Jefferson City Police and Missouri State Park Rangers located human remains in an area of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point. Those remains are believed to be Tanner Elmore, who was 36.
IONIA, MO - Pettis County Sheriff says a two-month investigation into illegal drug activity culminated in the arrest of five suspects, all of Ionia. A search warrant for a residence on Ionia Road led to discovery of methamphetamine, psilocybin, and paraphernalia. Two people were held on existing warrants. Sheriff Brad...
Houston, MO. – A Mountain Grove man was arrested Thursday evening following a multi-county pursuit and crash. Ronnie K. Freeman, age 47 of Mountain Grove led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit across Wright and Texas County after a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to him over for intoxicated driving on Lone Pine Road. The pursuit crossed several county roads and state routes before Freeman spun out on Murr Road off Route AK. A pursuing Texas County Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle attempted to stop, crashing into the suspect vehicle in the process.
Twin Bridges, MO. – A man previously charged of 2nd Degree Murder has been arrested while on parole after an attempt to escape police, drunk driving, and attempting to dispose of the evidence. This occurred when Douglas County Lieutenant Wallace gave chase to a vehicle that was driving recklessly...
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U-S 60, east of Marionville, early Saturday morning. The Highway Patrol says a motorcycle ridden by 40 year old Steven-Anthony Camacho of Sparta crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head on. Camacho died at the scene. He was not...
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Human remains found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park may be those of a local man who went missing more than a month ago. The remains were found by Camden County Sheriff's Department at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department about the body's location. Detectives and deputies from both departments as well as Missouri State Park Rangers responded to the area near McCubbins Point, in Lake of the Ozarks State Park, and located what they think may be the body of 36-year-old Tanner Elmore.
A 33-year-old from Linn Creek faces several charges and is being held without bond after being taken into custody Sunday night by the highway patrol. Courthouse records indicate that Wesley Jones is formally charged with felonies for Aggravated-DWI and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding one-thousand dollars.
(KTTS News) — More details are being released about Wednesday’s deadly crash in Nixa that killed 9-year-old Alex Finley. Finley was a fourth grader at John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa. The Christian County Sheriff says the crash happened during a high speed chase. Deputies were trying...
When the Missouri State Highway Patrol found a car under water during a missing person search, it turned out to be evidence in a case that had gone cold, in more ways than one. The MSHP Underwater Recovery Team began a search Wednesday morning for Brian Byrd, a Camdenton man...
(KTTS News) — Christian County leaders have unveiled plans for a new county campus located away from downtown. The project will be developed in multiple phases on more than 39-acres of land near Jackson and 25th street, west of Highway 65. Development will take between ten and 20 years.
On July 13 around 7 a.m., a search warrant was served at 21847 Ionia Road in Pettis County. This was the culmination of two-month investigation involving the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer. Upon entry, five...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sparta is dead, and two others are injured after a head-on crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 60 at 4 a.m., one mile east of Marionville. Investigators say Steven Anthony Camacho was riding a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on. Camacho was not wearing a helmet and died where the crash happened.
