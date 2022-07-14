ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, FL

Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash Near Sweetwater

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
SWEETWATER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 71-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into another last week near Sweetwater. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened July 8, on U.S. Highway 95...

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

