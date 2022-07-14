ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Shores, WA

Runway obstructions to be removed at Ocean Shores Municipal Airport

The Daily World
The Daily World
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bszQY_0gfic95c00
Erika Gebhardt I The Daily World The Ocean Shores Municipal Airport, located at Duck Lake Drive NE just opposite North Shore Park, has a 3,100-foot-long and 55-foot-wide asphalt runway. According to the 2021 log, 140 unique licenses utilized the airport, including those using the airport’s unique crosswind for training. The city must now remove shrubs and trees that are encroaching on the airspace.

Some gifts come with strings attached. That is certainly the case for the $150,000 in entitlement funds that the city of Ocean Shores receives annually from the Federal Aviation Administration to support the Ocean Shores Municipal Airport.

Once the city accepts the funds, they must comply with FAA regulations for the next 20 years per allocation. This includes addressing any hazards that are identified during the compliance period.

According to Ocean Shores Grant Coordinator and Airport Manager Sarah Bisson, the city now has to embark on a project to remove trees that are encroaching on the airspace. The project is expected to cost $737,512.

“This is a project that has been coming down the line … we conducted an environmental assessment in 2018 with FAA funds, and in 2021 we conducted a design process working with WDFW (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife) and our architect on call to assess design standards and a plan of attack to actually remove the obstruction from the airspace,” said Bisson at the Monday, July 11, regular meeting of the Ocean Shores City Council.

“This included working with the planning office to determine wetland mitigation bank credits necessary and replanting moving forward.”

Thankfully, 90 percent of the construction funds are covered by the FAA, with the possibility of WSDOT contributing up to 5 percent as well. This means, at most, the city of Ocean Shores will match approximately $73,000 for the project.

The city had previously cached $408,000 in FAA entitlement funds in the hopes that they could cover the project, which will be put toward the FAA’s 90 percent contribution.

“The FAA will utilize the airport entitlement funds that we have now plus the FAA Biden Infrastructure Law allocation that is dedicated specifically to our airport in $110,00, and then add in about $146,000 of their own discretionary funding,” said Bisson.

The Ocean Shores City Council approved a $553,759 grant award from the Airport Improvement Program at Monday night’s meeting, committing the city to $61,528 in matching funds for this period. That brings the total funding for this share to $615,287 — about $120,000 shy of the funding total.

A second award is expected once the Biden Infrastructure Law funding is finalized.

Beginning with the environmental assessment in 2018, total project costs are estimated to reach $1.25 million.

“I don’t think anybody expected the cost of this to be so extravagant, but again, this is 90 percent funded by the FAA and we must follow their regulations moving forward,” Bisson said.

The city is also exploring avenues to mitigate the costs of obstruction removal in the future, as the FAA will only pay for a tree to be removed once. Relying on federal funds also corners the city into additional regulation expenditures, such as environmental assessments that cost the city approximately $330,000, shared Bisson.

“The remedy in the future is to work (with) WDFW to create a conversation with them. They’re working on the template so our city staff can manage trees and shrubs before they become an issue again,” Bisson said. “The MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) will allow us to avoid federal funding in the future for this task and the regulations attached to it.”

The city council also approved the lowest bid for the obstruction removal from Quigg Bros. for the amount of $634,975. Work is anticipated to start within 30 days of contract confirmation, followed by replacement work with the required arborist next spring to account for removed trees and shrubs and protect habitats.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRO.com

Road work throughout the Olympic Peninsula underway or starting soon

Travelers headed to Ocean Shores, Lake Cushman, Mount Rainier National Park, and other popular summer destinations will want to plan for additional travel delays this year. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will resurface several state highways around the Olympic Peninsula and the region. Work has...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
KXRO.com

Harbor Regional Health requests community help to lower hospitalizations

Harbor Regional Health is asking for community help in lowering hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases and other issues are causing issues within hospitals around the state. The local public hospital group says that the nation, state, and the facility are all being adversely affected by healthcare challenges. If residents need care,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean Shores, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Ocean Shores, WA
City
Ocean City, WA
KXL

Washington Seafood Processer Hit With $92,000 Fine

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials say a seafood processing company west of Aberdeen will pay more than $92,000 in a settlement agreement over water quality violations. The Department of Ecology says Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC’s payment will settle an appeal of a larger penalty for...
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man allegedly rear-ends another car, calls mom for cover

A 30-year-old Olympia man allegedly rear-ended another car and then called his mother, who tried to take the fall for him, according to police. Olympia police arrested Jesse James Lund on July 12 after a reported hit and run on the 3900 block of Martin Way E. The reporting party...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Deadly DUI crash suspect near Shelton had no driver's license, per investigators

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The 25-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 101 Saturday did not have a driver’s license, investigators said Monday. Washington State Patrol detectives said the man, who KING 5 News is not identifying because he has not been charged, was also intoxicated when he cross the centerline, hitting a car headed northbound near Shelton Saturday night.
SHELTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Obstructions#City Council#Runway#Wsdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
thurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dogs of the Week: Blu and Bella Jo

Meet Blu and Bello Jo! Blu is a 3-year-old (DOB 12-04/2018), 89-pound great Pyrenees. Bella Jo is a 3-year-old (DOB 02/02/2019), 62-pound black Labrador retriever/Australian shepherd mix. These amazing dogs are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Blu will require grooming. Blu and Bella Jo are healthy, loving,...
SHELTON, WA
KXRO.com

Rollover accident takes life of local woman

A Copalis Beach woman died in a rollover accident. The Washington State Patrol sent notice on Friday afternoon that 48-year-old Darolyn Theel died following an accident on State Route 109 outside Hoquiam. According to the release, Theel was driving north on SR 109 when her 2003 Honda Pilot left the...
The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
1K+
Followers
21
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

Comments / 0

Community Policy