ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

N. Carolina to pay $7.5M to estate over wrongful conviction

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gfiUSAa00

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its insurers will pay $7.5 million to the estate of a North Carolina man who was wrongfully convicted of a 1976 murder.

Charles Ray Finch died in January at 83. He was freed from a North Carolina prison three years ago after a federal judge overturned his murder conviction for which he spent 43 years in prison. The parties reached a settlement agreement that was finalized Tuesday, The Wilson Times reported.

In December 2019, Finch filed a federal lawsuit against Wilson County, its current sheriff, two former deputies and two NCSBI employees, The News & Observer reported at the time.

The lawsuit accused the respective agencies of corruption, specifically that the former deputies framed Finch for murder, an SBI agent covered for the sheriff’s office and an SBI general counsel later hid evidence that would have cleared Finch.

The original civil complaint contended Finch's wrongful imprisonment was the result of a pattern of “rampant” corruption in the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest and conviction. The lawsuit claimed the sheriff’s office not only framed Finch for the murder, but that several other officials had a hand in covering up evidence that could have freed him decades prior to his release.

The SBI will now pay Finch’s estate $1.5 million, while the state’s insurance carriers will pay the remaining $6 million.

“There are 7.5 million reasons why we think they’ve admitted they did wrong to Ray Finch,” said attorney David Rudolf, who represented Finch. “I think a lot of it had to do with the pattern and practice we were able to establish with the SBI.”

In 1976, Finch was convicted of fatally shooting a gas station owner in a botched robbery. Three years later, then-Sheriff W. Robin Pridgen was convicted of federal racketeering charges, having looked the other way in a brothel scheme in exchange for bribes.

The lawsuit filed by Finch cited the federal investigation that found Pridgen’s office would identify businesses with large amounts of cash on hand and then organize robberies, with the cash split between the parties. And that’s what happened at the gas station when the robbery went wrong, the lawsuit alleges. Finch was blamed because of bad blood between him and one of the deputies, it says.

Shortly after the then-sheriff was convicted, Finch tried to have his sentence vacated, but he was thwarted by the state agency’s general counsel, who refused to release agency files for years, the lawsuit alleged. Finch was freed in 2019 after a 15-year investigation by Duke University’s Wrongful Conviction Clinic.

In January 2019, the U.S. 4th Circuit of Appeals ruled in Finch’s favor, declaring him actually innocent of the crime. In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel said three highly suggestive police lineups violated Finch’s constitutional rights and that no reasonable juror would have convicted Finch based on the totality of both old and new evidence.

On May 23, 2019, a federal judge overturned Finch’s 1976 conviction, and he was subsequently freed. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted him a pardon of innocence in June 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
County
Wilson County, NC
wabi.tv

Inmate serving time for murder, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Finch
Person
Roy Cooper
kptv.com

Drug dealing Oregon pilot who tried to hire hitman sentenced to federal prison

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon man who distributed marijuana throughout the U.S. using his private airplane and who hired a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday. John Tobe Larson, 71, was sentenced to 35 months in federal prison and five years...
WSLS

FBI reports an increase in reported human trafficking cases in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Within the last year, the FBI’s Richmond field office reported an increase in human trafficking cases in the state. Special agent Melvin Gonzalez said he believes the increase is attributed to more awareness about the crime. Trafficking, in any form, typically begins as someone thinking...
First Coast News

Traffic stop ends multi-state crime spree for man with 70 felony charges and 31 convictions

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on July 8 put an end to a multi-state crime spree for Stephen Johnson, 36, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Johnson was pulled over around 7 a.m. heading south on I-95 in a Kia with a South Carolina tag. He was slowing down the flow of traffic in the left lane and the tag on the Kia did not belong to it, FCSO said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Carolina#Wrongful Conviction#Charles Ray#The Wilson Times#Ncsbi#The News Observer
Action News Jax

SJSO investigating murder-suicide of ‘elderly’ couple

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Reports from the St. John’s County Sheriff’s office state that on July 11, officers responded to an incident of two individuals deceased inside their home. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. A known friend of the family had come by the residence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ellwood City Ledger

Neshannock Township man to face trial for homicide

NESHANNOCK TWP. − A township man will face trial for one count of homicide, charged with killing his mother. Shane Joseph McDevitt, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. He is also charged with two counts of possession of an instrument of crime. Polie said McDevitt killed...
ABC News

ABC News

748K+
Followers
165K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy