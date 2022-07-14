ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Soft baked cookies, brownie bites recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOWn8_0gfiUGp600

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that several baked snack products were recalled this week.

The FDA announced that Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has recalled several of its snacks, including cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownies. The recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The following items have been recalled:

Product Description Retail UPC Best By Date Image
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz 853522000184 3/4/2023
3/10/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 853522000191 2/5/2023
2/6/2023
3/5/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz 853522000214 3/6/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 819597013801 3/3/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz 819597013818 2/6/2023
3/3/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz 853522000627 3/3/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz 819597011258 3/3/2023
3/4/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz 819597012569 2/12/2023
2/13/2023
2/20/2023
3/12/2023
3/13/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz 819597012576 1/6/2023
1/7/2023
1/19/2023
1/20/2023
2/12/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz 819597012583 2/10/2023
2/11/2023
2/17/2023
3/10/2023 		See image below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz 819597013290 1/10/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz 819597013313 1/10/2023 See image below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz 10819597014515 9/24/2022
1/20/2023 		See image below

The FDA said consumers who have this product should not eat it and should throw away any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Search warrant reveals new email in love triangle murder

The announcement states that there have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are conducting the recall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Westminster

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night. Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

4.6 magnitude quake hits Ridgecrest: USGS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 4.6 magnitude quake struck an area near Ridgecrest Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Data from USGS shows the quake struck an area about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at around 6:20 p.m. A preliminary report showed the magnitude was first recorded as 4.3, but has been upgraded to 4.6.
RIDGECREST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Brownie#The Recall#Brownies#Food Drink
People

Starbucks Cold Drinks Are Half Off on Tuesdays in July

Tuesdays might just become the best day of the week thanks to Starbucks. Every "Tuesyay," as Starbucks calls them, the coffee chain is offering half-off handmade cold drinks, making it the perfect time to try the new Starbucks tropical refreshers. If refreshers aren't your thing, the deal also applies to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
purewow.com

All the Starbucks Milk Options, Explained

You visit your local Starbucks so often, you should know the offerings like the back of your hand…and yet, you still feel like you’re swimming in a vast sea of choices every time you step up to the counter. We won’t take a crack at the entire menu, but for now let’s start with Starbucks milk options. Read on to learn more about the dairy and plant-based stuff available so you can order with confidence.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTLA

Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
disneydining.com

Everywhere You Can Get a DOLE Whip at Disney World to Celebrate DOLE Whip Day!

There are several snacks that are quintessential Disney treats — from Mickey premium bars to Mickey-shaped pretzels, turkey legs, and churros. One of the most classic and popular treats is the DOLE Whip — a pineapple treat that can be enjoyed on its own or in float form with pineapple juice. While the classic DOLE whip is just pineapple soft-serve, Disney is constantly working on bringing new and delicious DOLE Whips to the Parks that feature a number of unique flavor combinations. DOLE Whips can be found at nearly every Disney Park, Disney Springs, and even some Disney Resort hotels.
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

Is California really getting a beer-themed amusement park?

The New Belgium Brewing Company is promising on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – is supposedly “coming soon to Napa,” KTLA sister station KRON reports. The Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park’s webpage heralds the imminent coming of “136 acres...
NAPA, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by bus on 101 Freeway in Calabasas: CHP

A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving her SUV when it stalled on the northbound freeway just north of Parkway Calabasas around 7:39 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa. When the woman stepped out […]
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA

‘Scrubs’ producer arrested for rape: LAPD

A producer and writer on television shows such as “Scrubs” and “Californication” has been arrested in Los Feliz in connection with “several sexual assaults including rape,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Weinberg was arrested around noon on Thursday at a home in the 1900 block of East Edgemont Street, the LAPD said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy