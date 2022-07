Fulham are at an impasse with Arsenal over their pursuit of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, sources have told CBS Sports, amid mounting frustration from the German international. Leno has agreed personal terms to make the move from north London to west and will put pen to paper on a contract until 2025 once the two clubs reach an agreement. That has proven to be a challenge so far with Arsenal having turned down an offer from Fulham that is believed to be worth at least £10 million. The Gunners' counter proposal is understood to be in the region of £15 million.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO