ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Fifth Amendment

By Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer
patriotnewsmn.com
 2 days ago

(Editor’s Note: The following column was submitted by Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer.) Imagine that you are accused of a crime, and it falls to you to prove that you did not commit it. Or if your city government seized your home and property without paying you, all so that a new road...

patriotnewsmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
Fox News

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs law banning video recording within 8 feet of 'police activity'

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation banning residents from recording video within eight feet of "police activity" on Sunday. The law classifies knowingly filming within eight feet of officers as a class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, $500 in fines and up to a year in probation, according to Arizona law. The law says officers must warn anyone filming at least once before they can be charged with a crime.
ARIZONA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit

An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#State Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Fifth Amendment#Militia
DIY Photography

Arizona state passes law which bans filming of police

Arizona state legislature just passed a law which bans the filming of police at a close distance. Unauthorised filming of police within a distance of 8 feet could result in fines or jail time. Critics of the new Arizona law have called the ban a threat to free speech and freedom of the press.
ARIZONA STATE
Reason.com

New York v. United States

Under the Supreme Court's Eighth Amendment jurisprudence, death row inmates have the burden to identify alternative methods of execution that would significantly reduce the risk of pain. And Bucklew v. Precythe (2019) held that prisoners may request a "well-established protocol authorized"--even if that protocol methods are not authorized under state law. Today, several states authorize the firing squad as a method of execution. And, all agree that the risk of pain from a firing squad is far less than the risk of pain from lethal injection. Moreover, a firing squad is far simpler to establish than the elaborate lethal injection protocols.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

Status, Conduct, and the Yarmulke Tax

Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. Davita is the sort of case that makes my eyes glaze over. Does a group health plan that does not cover outpatient dialysis for all plan participants violate the Medicare Secondary Payer statute? I have no clue. Justice Kavanaugh wrote an opinion for seven Justices holding that there is no violation. Justice Kagan dissented, joined by Justice Sotomayor, and found there was a violation.
MARIETTA, TX
Reuters

Biden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday differed with Saudi Arabia in their account of discussions at a bilateral summit about the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a major point of contention between the two countries.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

This Wednesday, celebrate our forgotten founding document: The Northwest Ordinance

The people revere our founding documents as much as they do the men who composed them. Yet we would do well to make a special note to mark today, July 13, as well. On this day in 1787, 235 years ago, while the Constitutional Convention met in Philadelphia to compose a new constitution for the country, the Congress formed under the Articles of Confederation passed the Northwest Ordinance.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Uber, Postmates Ask Court to Toss California Gig Worker Law

‘They came after us like a heat-seeking missile,’ Uber claims. Ninth Circuit will rule later on state, companies’ arguments. California’s worker classification law violates the US Constitution and unfairly favors some parties over platforms like. Uber. and. Postmates. , the companies told a federal appeals court Wednesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

New 988 suicide hotline goes live July 16

People experiencing a mental health crisis anywhere in the country will soon be able to call or text message a three-digit number — 988 — and be connected to an emergency helpline akin to 911. What's happening: Starting Saturday, 988 will go live, replacing the existing 10-digit National...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy