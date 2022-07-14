Turning climate data into art with Boston creator Nathalie Miebach

Boston-based artist Nathalie Miebach turns climate data into basketweaving patterns and musical scores. She joins us to talk about her process. We also discuss her journey through a Massachusetts College of Art and Design business incubator that helps art students think like entrepreneurs. Now, the school is working with the city to offer that same business training to working artists across Boston. It's part of a push to make Boston as innovative in the arts world as it is in technology.
Artists in Boston face displacement amid a hot real estate market and booming development. But one group of artists was able to collect enough money to buy their multimillion-dollar building. WBUR's Amelia Mason reports.
With the weather expected to be nice this weekend, swing by one of two outdoors arts events. Or, get comfortable inside a repurposed church and listen to classical music. WBUR senior arts and culture reporter Cristela Guerra shares these recommendations:. ArtBeat 2022, Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m....
We dive beneath the headlines on one of the biggest stories of the week: the selection of Boston's next police commissioner. We're joined by Marie St. Fleur, former Massachusetts state representative and a member of the Boston Police Reform Task Force; Kim Janey, former acting mayor of Boston; and Kelly Nee, Boston University chief of police, who previously worked in the Boston Police Department for 33 years.
Boston's new police commissioner will be on the job by next month. Mayor Michele Wu named Michael Cox to the post yesterday. Cox worked in the Boston Police Department for 30 years. He left in 2019 to serve as Police Chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan. At his introductory news conference,...
The Boston area is among the worst performing regions in the United States for home production, according to a report released this week. The report by a national nonprofit called Up For Growth found Massachusetts needed to build 100,000 additional homes per year to keep up demand in recent years. It also found the shortfall doubled between 2012 and 2019.
The Boston Public School district and the Boston Teachers Union have reached a new tentative contract agreement. The deal was settled on Tuesday night and announced Thursday morning during opening remarks at the American Federation of Teachers national convention, which is taking place in Boston Thursday through Sunday. Officials with...
This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. WBUR's Deborah Becker joins us to talk about the city's new police commissioner and the troubled department he will oversee. Then, Larry Ellison, former president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, who grew up in the same Boston neighborhood as the new commissioner, reacts to the announcement.
