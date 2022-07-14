Turning climate data into art with Boston creator Nathalie Miebach

Boston-based artist Nathalie Miebach turns climate data into basketweaving patterns and musical scores. She joins us to talk about her process. We also discuss her journey through a Massachusetts College of Art and Design business incubator that helps art students think like entrepreneurs. Now, the school is working with the city to offer that same business training to working artists across Boston. It's part of a push to make Boston as innovative in the arts world as it is in technology.

