Toledo firefighter accused of sending inappropriate texts resigns

A Toledo firefighter accused by a father of sending inappropriate texts to his teenage daughter has resigned, the department announced Thursday.

Earlier this week, the department confirmed the firefighter was under an internal investigation and was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation took place.

He was scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, and resigned his position effective immediately one hour before the hearing was set to take place, the department said.

The father told The Blade he reported the incident to the department last month.