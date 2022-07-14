ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo firefighter accused of sending inappropriate texts resigns

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29z8q0_0gfi4bLA00

A Toledo firefighter accused by a father of sending inappropriate texts to his teenage daughter has resigned, the department announced Thursday.

Earlier this week, the department confirmed the firefighter was under an internal investigation and was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation took place.

He was scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, and resigned his position effective immediately one hour before the hearing was set to take place, the department said.

The father told The Blade he reported the incident to the department last month.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huroninsider.com

Teen baseball player arrested for allegedly assaulting his coach’s son

SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with a felony Thursday morning after he allegedly assaulted his coach’s son during a baseball game at SportsForce Parks. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, several witnesses told police that the incident started when the player was arguing with and actively trying to fight players from the other team and his coach pulled him into the dugout. The witness claimed, according to the report, that soon after the coach pulled him in, the player struck the coach’s son in the face.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning, according to police. It happened around 1:00 a.m Sunday on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo. TPD officers at the scene say one person was shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fremont woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times over the weekend. On July 17, The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fight involving a knife on the 7800 block of Fort Street in Pleasant Township.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

BG trash collector saves woman's life on the job, hailed a hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green trash collector is being hailed a hero after saving a woman while on his trash route. What started as a normal day on the job for Scott Beeker turned into a scary situation that thankfully he was able to handle. Beeker has been a trash collector for the city of Bowling Green for nearly 30 years. He's had the same route for many of those years, which takes him through Vale Court. But a few weeks back, while making his way up the street, he noticed something was off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
huroninsider.com

Man charged with felony after allegedly throwing action figure at pregnant girlfriend

SANDUSKY – A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Tuesday after he allegedly threw an action figure at his girlfriend who is seven months pregnant. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Foxborough Circle apartment after a woman called claiming that she was struck by her boyfriend, Andre Hammonds.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo woman arrested for driving drunk with 4-year-old son in car in BG

A Toledo woman has been arrested for OVI and endangering children after she was stopped for allegedly drinking and driving in Bowling Green. On Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer observed a Ford Focus driving westbound on East Napoleon Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was tagged at going 45 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the police report.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sent-trib.com

Findlay couple arrested at city pool

Two Findlay residents have been arrested after refusing to leave the city pool when asked to do so. On Tuesday at 5:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to 520 Conneaut Ave. on a report of criminal trespass. Seth Johnson, 33, was arrested for criminal trespass and obstructing...
FINDLAY, OH
WANE-TV

Defiance man dead in single car crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 58-year-old Defiance man dead on Saturday evening. Police say Benjamin J. Gurwell was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on US Route 20 Alternate when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a pole.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday night 565 vehicles drove through the OVI checkpoint, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The purpose of the checkpoint is to increase awareness of impaired driving and to deter people from driving under the influence in Hancock County and Findlay. Two cars that came through the checkpoint were diverted for further investigation. One person was arrested for OVI and another was charged with possession of marijuana.
WTOL 11

Motorcyclist dies in crash Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Corey Road and W. Sylvania Avenue. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. A driver going west on W. Sylvania Avenue pulled into the intersection at Corey Road during a yellow light and attempted to make a left turn onto Corey Road, according to a report by Toledo police.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in 4th of July double shooting at Briarwood Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man connected to a 4th of July double shooting in Toledo. According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Avon Tarvares Carter, 18, on three counts of felonious assault with 3 year gun specification charges on Wednesday. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gun discharges during south Toledo police chase; Man arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested in south Toledo Wednesday after police claim he led them on a chase and tossed a gun from his vehicle, which fired upon hitting the ground. Police started their pursuit at North Detroit and Oakwood avenues about 6 p.m., according to a police report. The suspect, 28-year-old Iman Rahim, threw a gun from the vehicle, which was later recovered by police at Detroit and Woodland avenues.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy