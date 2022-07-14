ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

POP QUIZ PDX: Gus Van Sant, Blimps, and That Turd Joey Gibson

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEY, SMARTY TROUSERS! It's time once again to put that brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about visiting blimps, the films of Gus Van...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

 

WWEEK

Bruce Springsteen Is Coming to Portland

The Boss is back. On Feb. 25, 2023, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at Moda Center as part of their upcoming international tour. Tickets go on sale 10 am Friday, July 22, and will be sold using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Verified Fan (which has...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rose City Sneakerfest celebrates sneaker culture

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Rose City Sneakerfest is giving sneakerheads from all over Oregon the chance to connect and buy, sell and trade sneakers all in one place!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the organizers behind the event to find out what Portlanders should expect when they stop by this Sunday.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Beaverton’s Best Restaurants

From dim sum to dosas, these are our favorite spots in the west burbs. Beaverton is the home of many things. Nike World Headquarters, a growing arts scene, a handful of nature parks that are perfect for hiking, and most importantly—an array of amazing food. We’ve already pointed you in the direction of the best food carts, but this list is all about the brick-and-mortar eateries. From a no-frills Korean favorite to a low-key Chinese go-to, here’s a list of the best restaurants Beaverton has to offer.
BEAVERTON, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Makes “World’s Great Places of 2022” List by Time Magazine

Time Magazine has recognized Portland, Oregon as one of the World’s Great Places of 2022, in an article published this last week. Time gives credit to Portland for the city’s commitment to planet Earth, with new infrastructure for cyclists and walkers. As Time reports, The Earl Blumenauer Bicycle...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: I-5 Bridge Plan Advances, US Air Guitar Contest Shreds In Portland, and Joe Manchin Betrays Us Again

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Expect another gorgeously...
PORTLAND, OR
lacamasmagazine.com

Camas Days: ‘Experience The Magic of Camas’ Schedule of Events

The annual Camas Day celebration is returning Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, with extended events on Sunday, July 24. There will be a special concert on July 21. Sponsored by Georgia Pacific – Camas Mill, Waste Connections, Wafertech LLC, Columbia Credit Union, Vancouver Clinic, The Columbian Newspaper, You Move Me, Minuteman Press Camas, Sip & Paint for Fun Art Farm, Camas Boutique Hotel, The Camas-Washougal Post Record, City of Camas and the Camas-Washougal Chamber of Commerce.
CAMAS, WA
WWEEK

Can Drive-In Theaters Strike Back?

At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

1 dead in North Portland shooting, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in North Portland Saturday afternoon left one man dead and one person detained. The gunfire erupted early Saturday afternoon at a house in the 3500 block of North Commercial near Fremont, police said. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Portland Cop Joins Extremist Group, Oregon Abortion Rights Not So Safe, and Secret Service Allegedly Erases Jan 6 Evidence

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Look, you're hungry,...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

It's Not Your Imagination—This Is a Tough Year for Oregon Summer Fruit

The strawberries were the tell. Normally, Oregon strawberries are summer’s first calling card, petite, wine-red Hoods and candy-colored Albions heralding the long-awaited return of the sun. This year, what made it to markets was—in many cases—a flavorless, water-logged shadow of one of the state’s most celebrated berries, courtesy of...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

17-year-old and son missing from Portland; Believed to be in danger

A teenager in foster care and son from the Portland area are missing and believed to be in danger. Oregon child welfare officials are asking the public to keep an eye out. Heidy Hernandez-Lopez, 17, and her son Daimler Hernandez Lopez, 4, went missing from Portland on Monday. Heidy is...
PORTLAND, OR

