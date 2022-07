The Annual Photography Contest at the August 2022 Georgia Mountain Fair in Hiawassee begins on Tuesday, August 22 and lasts during the remainder of the Fair, August 27, Saturday. There is no entrance fee, but money prizes are given in several categories, covering 31 winning photos. This year, prize money totals $1,075. Most of the exhibitors and many winners over the years have not been professionals, although professional photographers are welcomed to participate. Leaders of the Contest are always looking for new talent, so new exhibitors are highly welcomed.

HIAWASSEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO