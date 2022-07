Click here to read the full article. Retail Gap Inc. Gap Inc. announced that president and CEO Sonia Syngal will step down from her position and from the company’s board, departing following a brief transition. Bob Martin, the company’s executive chairman of the board, will serve as Gap Inc. president and CEO on an interim basis. Martin is a 40-year industry veteran with extensive retail experience at corporations including Dillard’s Inc. and Walmart, where he served as CEO of its International division. He has served on the Gap Inc. board since 2002, as lead independent director from 2003 to 2015 and as executive...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO