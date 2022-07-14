ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heritage Square South breaks ground

By Pasadena Weekly Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Pasadena and BRIDGE Housing recently broke ground for Heritage Square South at North Fair Oaks Avenue near Orange Grove Boulevard. This property is the second in Pasadena to be developed by BRIDGE, a nationally recognized nonprofit developer, owner and manager of affordable housing. Heritage Square South...

pasadenanow.com

Clock Is Ticking For Pasadena ‘Soft Story’ Building Owners

In May 2019, the City of Pasadena adopted an ordinance that required owners of almost 500 “soft story” buildings within the city to retrofit their property to comply with updated seismic standards. Fast forward three years and some property owners are nearing the deadline within which they must...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

LA Mission, Maverick City Music hosting free concert

As a community in Downtown Los Angeles, Skid Row is not often seen as a collection of people. Instead, its stretch of tent-laden streets is marked with statistics about overdose and crime. It’s an image Los Angeles Mission CEO Troy Vaughn has dedicated his life to changing for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Real Estate
beverlypress.com

More details en route for La Cienega project

More information about a new 28-story building planned on La Cienega Boulevard south of Olympic Boulevard will be presented at a virtual town hall meeting tonight, July 14, at 7 p.m. The South Carthay Neighborhood Association is hosting the meeting with a presentation by the developer, Carmel Partners. The public...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

3 inexpensive condos for sale in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD – We have found the three least expensive condos for sale in the city of Inglewood. They are all come with the requisite homeowner association (HOA) fees and if you are looking to enter the short-term rental market, you will need to wait before doing so, unless you meet certain conditions.
INGLEWOOD, CA
EnjoySLO

Los Angeles Food & Drink Guide

Before moving to SLO County, Ray and I lived in Downtown Los Angeles for over 6 years. We had the pleasure of living at The Brewery Artist Lofts, the largest art colony in the United States. A good portion of our time off was spent eating, drinking, and attending events. This habit/passion carried over to our life on the Central Coast. LA will always be one of the special places that will be close to my heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Culture wars hit Santa Monica

Following a triple protest weekend last week, officials are gearing up for additional protest activity as both sides of the political divide descend on Santa Monica during a busy weekend. During the weekend of July 9/10, Santa Monica saw an anti-abortion protest march through the Promenade, a pro-choice march move...
SANTA MONICA, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

EVENTS ON FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022 — Friday, July 15, 2022. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Health Fair and Produce Distribution click for more information ». Services will include blood pressure and glucose testing, hearing tests, updates in Medicare health plans, resources and more. Preassembled bags of fresh, nutritious vegetables will be distributed on the patio while supplies last courtesy of Order of Malta Mobile Ministries. One bag per person. Ever…
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Carson warehouse owner denies wrongdoing over Dominguez Channel odors

CARSON, Calif. (CNS) — The owner of a Carson warehouse identified as the source of material that caused noxious odors to emanate from the Dominguez Channel for weeks, sickening residents in a swath of the South Bay, insisted Friday it quickly stepped in to begin remediation efforts after the building fire that sent chemicals into the channel.
CARSON, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Free backpacks, school supplies and groceries to be handed out Saturday in Boyle Heights

Backpacks, school supplies and groceries will be handed out a free, outdoors distribution event Saturday, July 16, in Boyle Heights. Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the USC Health Sciences Campus, on Parking Lot 1701, near the corner of Zonal and State St. A total of 3,000 free backpacks full of school supplies will be available for LA County students three-years-old and older, from kindergarten through college. In addition, 500 bags of groceries will also be available for local families.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Chorale hosting outdoor public singalong event

As a self-proclaimed proud Angeleno, Grant Gershon just wants to bring joy to his hometown. He’s doing so with the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s singalong event, “Big Sing 2022: With A Little Help from Our Friends” at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at The Music Center’s Grand Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Popular San Gabriel Foodie Event Returns!

SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of San Gabriel just announced that the 8th Annual Dumpling & Beer Festival will be returning to the historic Mission District on Friday, October 14 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. By News Desk. The popular foodie event will once again feature a...
SAN GABRIEL, CA

