Minneapolis, MN

Police fatally shoot man in Minneapolis apartment standoff

By The Associated Press
cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting...

www.cbs3duluth.com

WDIO-TV

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when...
CBS Minnesota

911 caller recounts bullets flying through her apartment before fatal police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- When she heard the first loud bang Wednesday evening, Arabella Yarbrough didn't think it was a gunshot. Then, a bullet tore through the kitchen wall of her south Minneapolis apartment. She grabbed her two young sons, ran into the bedroom and called 911. It marked the start of a six-hour standoff in the Seward neighborhood that ended Thursday morning with police snipers fatally shooting 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg. Yarbrough told WCCO-TV that bullets were flying through her apartment as she ran to unlock a metal door to let officers inside.  "I said, 'Please go get my kids,...
KIMT

Minneapolis standoff ends with man shot to death by police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early Thursday....
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people are expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night in north Minneapolis. Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of several gunshots heard in the area. They arrived to find "evidence of gunfire, a rifle, and blood outside of a business."
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
knsiradio.com

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
fox9.com

Shooting outside Mpls Federal Reserve Bank leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Minneapolis Friday has left a 19-year-old with life-threatening wounds. Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers from the first precinct responded to the report of a shooting around 4:48 p.m. Friday. Once onsite police identified the man with potentially...
fox9.com

Emotions run high at protest for Tekle Sundberg, as mother who was shot at expresses outrage

What started as a rally for a man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police quickly took a turn after the mother of two nearly hit by bullets while inside her apartment showed up to share her story on Saturday afternoon. Arabella Yarbrough was cooking food for her children Wednesday night when she says Tekle Sundberg fired bullets into their home, nearly hitting them. She confronted activists at a protest for Sundberg and against police violence on Saturday.
CBS Minnesota

Richfield man learns lesson in compassion after woman tries to steal from him

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Neighbors are praising a Richfield man for the way he handled an unexpected encounter recently.A discovery in his garage prompted him to call 911 but by the time officers got there, his perspective on the whole situation changed.Dan McCurdy leaves his garage open from time to time. No big deal, he saysUntil one evening - when he came home to an uninvited guest rummaging through it."This girl had probably the worst luck there is because I was coming around the corner right here," said McCurdy. He called 911 on the apparent thief."As I come around the corner...
NewsBreak
740thefan.com

Man charged in shooting, mother caught in crossfire

HASTINGS, Minn. – An Apple Valley man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother Sunday night. Dakota County prosecutors say 25-year-old Billy Pryor is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. The criminal complaint...
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
fox9.com

Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
bulletin-news.com

Wawa Gas Station Attendant Robbed

On Tuesday morning, a guy approached a Wawa gas station employee while brandishing a revolver, police said. He then made off with a modest sum of cash before reportedly demanding more. According to the Maplewood police, its patrols were called to 1511 Springfield Ave. at 6:13 a.m. on an allegation...
